Don’t count that out! We’ve mentioned that you were actually one of the first guys to even really acknowledge this when you said, “I’ve got to take time off from the autograph sessions.” Maybe your immune system is a little compromised with all the stuff you went through with the arm injuries and surgeries and stuff. So are you a little extra worried, not just about the racing schedule, but also you don’t want to catch this?

One hundred percent. Weird thing. Everybody looked at me weird when I said, “I’m not doing appearances right now,” including my teammate, JB [Justin Brayton]. He was the one like, “Oh, no.” Obviously now it hit really bad. There’s still people who think that this is not even real, and who knows what they’re telling us. Whatever. Everybody has their own opinion and whatnot, but for the time being, of course I don’t want to be out there much and try to keep myself away from people just to not catch any of that. I’m trying to stay away from people for sure.

Do you have any good stories of wearing masks or gloves or weirdo steps that you’ve taken?

Court’s [Courtney, wife] is doing the grocery shopping, so she’s going into the stores and whatnot. I don’t know if necessarily she’s taken a mask, but for sure gloves. The furthest I’ve gone is probably three miles away from the house. So, I haven’t really had to go anywhere. When I went to the gas pump to the gas station, for sure I wore gloves and whatnot. Actually, right now here in Lake County in Florida we’ve had two deaths. There’s a lot of people that have it, and some of them are very severe. So, it’s very real around here.

One question from the fans. Is your hair still red? What do you got under there?

[Ken removes hat, reveals bleach blond hair] I was over it. When I was a kid, I was always blonde.

Yeah but this is like 20 percent more blonde than blonde, right?

Absolutely. This is definitely died. I bleached it. I had red in, and I loved it, but the headache is not worth for how long you have it. After four days, it’s starting to turn somewhat pink and then after a week, it’s not even red anymore. I have some hair dye at home as well, but I just went for blonde. I’m honestly probably a lot more blonde right now because I spend a lot of time in the sun. So, I got a good, nice, little face tan going.

A couple other questions from fans I’ll throw in. Are there any shows that you’re watching or binging or anything like that to kill some of this time?

I’m open for suggestions. I’m a big movie guy. I like chilling at night and watching movies and TV shows. Honestly, I can’t even think of how many good TV shows I’ve watched. You know the feeling when you’re on iTunes or Netflix or whatever and someone’s just scrolling through the damn thing for 45 minutes and you’re still like, I don’t really know what to watch? I just saw the new Ozark season came out, so I started watching that again. That one was really good. I’m always open for suggestions. We watched Tiger King since that’s big hype right now.