Earlier this summer, GEICO Honda's Christian Craig broke news via Instagram that he had failed an anti-doping test from the 2018 Daytona Supercross. Craig stated in the post: “On January 23rd, 2019 I received an email from the FIM stating that an adverse finding was discovered from Daytona, March 10, 2018. Most importantly, I NEVER have or would knowingly take a banned substance! The FIM has agreed that they do not believe I intentionally ingested the substance. Of course, that doesn’t take away from the fact it was there. …My adverse finding was for a TRACE amount of Heptaminol, a drug I had never heard of till now.”

The suspension was initially announced as a two-year suspension from the testing date (March 10, 2018), which meant Craig would not be eligible to compete until March 9, 2020. This week Craig meet with the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland and he announced on Instagram today that the suspension will now be lifted on December 31. You can read his full post here.

Racer X’s Davey Coombs, Jason Weigandt, and Steve Matthes weigh in on the matter below.

Davey Coombs: If you know what FUBAR means in military jargon, you know that it could be used to describe the debacle that has been Christian Craig-vs.-the FIM, or maybe even more accurately, AMA Supercross riders-vs.-the FIM, a WADA signatory (World Anti-Doping Agency), which gives them 100 percent authority in administering and applying WADA code. Ever since James Stewart got popped for using a prohibited prescription drug without a TUE (therapeutic use exception), through the career-derailing cases of Cade Clason and Broc Tickle, to the much-maligned handling of the Christian Craig case, the PED testing process for Monster Energy AMA Supercross has been a mess. It has tarnished the series and sport in general in ways that make it seem is if the long periods on inaction—it was nearly a year before Craig was even told that he had an adverse finding from the 2018 Daytona Supercross—and head-scratching inconsistencies (like the fact that Christian will be eligible before Broc is) are meant to make U.S. supercross racing look bad. After all, these four individuals who have run afoul of the FIM's testing process are four more than have been penalized in the FIM Motocross World Championships during that same time. (And the same could be said for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, though the testing there is conducted by USADA, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency).

So what happened to allow Craig to force the FIM to wave a white flag at Monday's CAS hearing and almost immediately reinstate him? In a nutshell, it was the way his case was handled, the inability to give him a proper chance to defend himself due to the gross tardiness in even telling him there was an adverse finding, and possibly even their past record in quickly and evenly prosecuting these cases. Yes, there was something in Craig's sample that was not supposed to be there, and he paid a price for it in the loss of track time and reputation, no question there. But to ask him 11 months after the fact to reproduce a record of all that he ate or drank or ingested was an impossible task, given the time between the positive test and the first communication before the FIM and the athlete. He tried to cooperate, but it's folly to think that he or his nutritionist could accurately reproduce the personalized recovery drink that appeared to be the sources for the adverse finding more than a year later.