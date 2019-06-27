Cade Clason's FIM Suspension Has Expired
The MX Sports Pro Racing office next door to us at Racer X received an email this morning from the AMA, which stats that Cade Clason's FIM suspension, due to a failed anti-doping test in 2017, has expired. The email states that Clason is "now cleared to apply for any professional racing license and cleared to compete at any level both Nationally or Internationally as a professional athlete.”
Clason has spent the last few summers racing in Canada.
Clason was originally suspended due to a positive drug test at the 2017 East Rutherford Supercross. Clason admitted he had been taking Adderall but believed he had filed the proper Therapeutic Use Exemption paperwork to continue racing. He was not aware that his TUE had not cleared, and thus he was suspended after the April 2017 test.
“Basically when I started taking (Adderall) I got all the forms online for the TUE,” explained Clason two years ago. “I took them to my doctor. The doctor filled them out, and I submitted them to the FIM. I just scanned and emailed it to them, which is how it said to do it. I got a notice back and it said it (the TUE) wasn’t correct and that I had to do it again. So I went back, had them do it again the way they said to, and I sent it back to them. Then I never heard anything from them.”
You can read about his situation here in the rest of our interview conducted in 2017.
Clason is currently running ninth in the 450MX portion of the Rockstar Energy Drink Canadian Nationals. He finished 27th overall in the 450SX standings in 2017, his last season in the U.S.
Below is Clason's Instagram post from June 2017 when he first acknowledged the the situation:
So as everyone has probably heard by now, I tested positive for Adderall in a drug test I did at the East Rutherford SX. Yes I took it, But I also had a TUE submitted. That, in simple terms, is a form we submit when a doctor prescribes us something that is on the prohibited list. The problem is my TUE never got properly approved. Something that I had no knowledge about until just finding out on Monday when I got the results of the tests. I also haven't even been in contact with the FIM yet since receiving the results and am doing my best to clear it all up since I thought I had all the proper paper work and such done and turned in. I understand that it is something that is prohibited, but I did go through all the proper steps to be able to take it while racing since it is something I take everyday. I want to thank each and every person who is behind me on this journey. I am taking all the proper steps to get this problem resolved and I hope to be on the line for supercross next year.