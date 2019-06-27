Cade Clason's FIM Suspension Has Expired

The MX Sports Pro Racing office next door to us at Racer X received an email this morning from the AMA, which stats that Cade Clason's FIM suspension, due to a failed anti-doping test in 2017, has expired. The email states that Clason is "now cleared to apply for any professional racing license and cleared to compete at any level both Nationally or Internationally as a professional athlete.”

Clason has spent the last few summers racing in Canada.

Clason was originally suspended due to a positive drug test at the 2017 East Rutherford Supercross. Clason admitted he had been taking Adderall but believed he had filed the proper Therapeutic Use Exemption paperwork to continue racing. He was not aware that his TUE had not cleared, and thus he was suspended after the April 2017 test.

“Basically when I started taking (Adderall) I got all the forms online for the TUE,” explained Clason two years ago. “I took them to my doctor. The doctor filled them out, and I submitted them to the FIM. I just scanned and emailed it to them, which is how it said to do it. I got a notice back and it said it (the TUE) wasn’t correct and that I had to do it again. So I went back, had them do it again the way they said to, and I sent it back to them. Then I never heard anything from them.”

You can read about his situation here in the rest of our interview conducted in 2017.

Clason is currently running ninth in the 450MX portion of the Rockstar Energy Drink Canadian Nationals. He finished 27th overall in the 450SX standings in 2017, his last season in the U.S.

Below is Clason's Instagram post from June 2017 when he first acknowledged the the situation: