RedBud is gone but there’s plenty to talk about on the PulpMX Show presented by BTOSports.com and Fly Racing. From Eli Tomac’s win to Adam Cianciarulo’s penalty and more, we’ll try to break it all down tonight on the show. Host Steve Matthes welcomes in THE Kenny Watson to the studio to see what he’s been up to and talk some moto with him. We’ll also have Kyle Bentley in-studio to catch up with him, talk about managing RCH Suzuki, and more.

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Aaron Plessinger came back last week at Southwick after a heel injury suffered in supercross and this weekend was better going 11-11 on the day for 11th overall. We’ll catch up to AP7 to see how he’s feeling, when he thinks he can get up to speed, his thoughts on being back at the races, and more.

Broc Tickle rode for both Watson and Bentley at RCH and he’ll join the show from Florida to tell us what’s been up with him, how stoked he is to finally have a date on when he can get back racing, what he’s going to do in 2020, and more.

MX and SX champion Ivan Tedesco has been around the races working with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Garrett Marchbanks and testing for the team. He’s always fun to have on the show so we’ll go down memory lane with him and Watson, talk about working with the kids, testing, and more.

Jason Thomas, from Fly Racing, will be on at some point to offer up his analysis, waffle a bit, and make us laugh.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guy Travis will do his best to get it answered on the BTOSports.com Tweet at Travis segment.

We’ll also read off some Race Tech emails. Our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment. The Gear Alloy Cold Call is always fun also right?

