The seventh round of the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off today at RedBud MX in Buchanan, Michigan.
@justincooper_32 digging into the loamy @redbudmx soil. | Photo: @kardyphoto
Zach Osborne is out for today’s racing due to a shoulder injury sustained in a practice crash on Thursday. | Read more at RacerXOnline.com.
@cooperwebb2 is today’s fastest qualifier in the 450 Class. | Full results at RacerXOnline.com. (Photo: @shepherdphotos)
Today’s number one 250 Class qualifier is @dylanferrandis. | Full results at RacerXOnline.com. (Photo: @shepherdphotos)
