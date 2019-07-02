BY THE NUMBERS May 19, 2018 The last time Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen finished outside of the top-ten in a moto was at the 2018 Hangtown National, when Roczen finished 16th in the second moto—his first Pro Motocross race since missing the entire 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship with injury. Roczen finished 12-10 on Saturday for ninth overall. 9 Career overall wins in the premier class for Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin, who earned his second-straight overall win. 15 Laps led by Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne—his first time leading in the 450 Class of Pro Motocross—in his second moto before netting his first moto win in the premier class.

Osborne

15-9 Moto finishes for privateer John Short, who finished tenth overall in the 450 Class. Short’s ninth-place moto finish is a career best—his previous best was a 14th at the 2018 Washougal National—and his prior career-best overall finish was a 14th—which he earned at the 2017 Spring Creek National. 7th Overall finish for Fredrik Noren in his debut with the JGR/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing Team, as he recorded moto finishes of 5-7. Noren's career best overall finish is a sixth overall (which he earned at the 2017 Unadilla National by finishing 6-6) but his fifth in the first moto ties his best moto finish—he also finished fifth in the second moto of the 2015 Spring Creek National and fifth in the first moto at the 2015 Unadilla National. 78 Career starts in the 450 Class for Noren—second most of anyone who has started a race in the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross. 19 Times Noren has finished between sixth and tenth place overall in the 450 Class. While he has yet to finish inside the top five overall, could we see it this season? (Huge shoutout to @mxresearchdept for these Noren stats—give them a follow if you don't already!)

Noren

15th Overall finish for Coty Schock in the 450 Class, after 17-14 finishes. This was Schock’s best overall finish of his career, beating out his 21st overall finish at the 2018 Budds Creek National. 2 Weeks in a row that GEICO Honda’s Chase Sexton was unable to complete the second moto in the 250 Class. In Florida, Sexton went 1-39 for ninth overall and in Southwick, he went 13-DNS for 18th overall. Sexton now sits 98 points behind 250 leader Adam Cianciarulo. 1-2, 3-1, 2-3, 4-4 Moto scores for the top four overall spots in both the 250 and 450 Classes. In the 250 Class, the top four finishers were Adam Cianciarulo (1-2), Dylan Ferrandis (3-1), Justin Cooper, (2-3), RJ Hampshire (4-4). In the 450 Class, the top four finishers were Marvin Musquin (1-2), Zach Osborne (3-1), Eli Tomac (2-3), and Cooper Webb (4-4). QUOTES FROM AROUND THE PADDOCK Cooper Webb | 4-4 for fourth overall in 450 Class “Southwick was a step in the right direction for me. The day went well and it’s definitely the best I’ve ridden so far. Heading to RedBud, I really enjoy racing there and hopefully I can get on the podium.” Jason Anderson | 7-5 for fifth overall in 450 Class “My weekend went pretty sub-par. We’ll take fifth overall and look forward to improving that for next week.” Justin Barcia | 6-6 for sixth overall in 450 Class “In moto one, on the start I clicked neutral and pretty much came from outside the top 30 to sixth. I felt like I rode well but not one of those races I’m really thrilled with. The second moto I just missed my gear and had a bad start. Just one of those days and we’ll keep plugging along. RedBud is a good track for me and I’m looking forward to next weekend.” Dean Ferris | 8-12 for eighth overall in 450 Class “I had a terrible start in moto one and had put in a really big fight. I am quite happy with the moto and wasn’t too far behind some really big guys. In moto two, I ended up going down and it was really physically demanding. I’m glad it’s over and we can focus on the next race.”

Ferris

Ken Roczen | 12-10 for ninth overall in 450 Class “I was coming into Southwick fairly excited, though struggling a little bit recovering from last weekend’s race. Still, I came in with full motivation and a new fork setting that unfortunately didn’t work out very well for me in the first moto. On top of that, I could’ve recovered a little better from the weekend before, but I knew that I went out there and gave my best. For sure it wasn’t what we were looking for, but we’re going to continue working hard on the bike and I’m going to continue working on myself to get back in top shape and get back to winning races. For now I have to take it as it is, but I’m going to keep my head up and hope for a much, much better result from RedBud. I’m going to do everything I can throughout the week to prepare myself and get back to the very top. Other than that, there’s not much to say about my result besides we’re not very happy with it and are looking to turn it around next weekend.” Said Honda HRC team manager, Erik Kehoe: “It was a tough day, even if Kenny showed speed early on in both motos and his arms didn’t get tight in the second moto. Still, he was frustrated to not have the stamina to keep that pace up. For us, we've got to learn something from this weekend so that we’re prepared for next week; he looks to be having similar problems to what he struggled with in supercross, so we'll get with his training team and figure out the next steps. The good thing is that the bike felt good to him this weekend, so Oscar and the guys did a good job with that.” Said Roczen’s Honda HRC mechanic, Oscar Wirdeman: “The day started off good with Ken qualifying third-fastest. Unfortunately, I think he's still feeling the effects of last week's hot race in Jacksonville. He took it very easy this whole week, but coming here he was still tired. In the first moto he was up there going fast. Then, 10-15 minutes in he ran out of steam and basically just made sure he didn't throw himself on the ground. He ran great in the beginning of the second moto because even though he got a mediocre start, he was closing in on the leaders. After that, it was the same as in the first race. Physically, he's been struggling this whole year. The heat last weekend made it flare up again, so we'll just try to get him some good rest and come back better for the next one.”

Joey Savatgy | 36-8 for 13th overall in 450 Class “The first moto didn’t turn out the way we wanted but I’m glad things came together for the second. The team and I have been working so hard to get back to where we need to be and dial things in in order to be ready on race day, so I’m disappointed that my overall finish wasn’t better. We’ll regroup and give it another shot next weekend at RedBud.” Aaron Plessinger | 18-16 for 17th overall in 450 Class “I learned a lot today. I knew I had to start somewhere and now I know what I need to go home and work on. My starts need help and keeping up the intensity throughout the moto were big ones for me today. Once I get that, I should be able to turn out some good results. I know there will probably not be another race as gnarly as this so I’m looking forward to progressing.” Said Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing team manager Jim Perry: “It was great having Aaron back at the races, however his results weren’t what we were looking for. We’re planning on coming in hot at RedBud.”

Here's Plessinger hanging out last week in Florida...

Here's Plessinger as a racer at Southwick. Gotta cut the hair once it's work time!

RJ Hampshire | 4-4 for fourth overall in 250 Class “Solid day. I struggle with getting a good start when they till the start straight up really deep, so I came from behind in both motos. First moto felt really good but I used a lot of energy catching those guys. Second moto got another bad start and my legs weren’t as strong as I would have liked them to be. I made a push around half way and closed on [Justin] Cooper a little bit for third, but it wasn’t gonna be enough so I backed it down the last couple laps. Happy to get two solid motos in, just wish that starts were better.” Hunter Lawrence | 9-13 for 11th overall in 250 Class “Tough pill to take at Southwick this weekend. I went from feeling really good in the opening part of the day and then having one of the worst days of my career in the second part of the day. I’m looking forward to RedBud and putting this weekend behind us. We’ll keep building and moving forward.”