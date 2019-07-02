Results Archive
GNCC
Snowshoe
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Motocross
Florida
450 Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Gautier Paulin
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Full Results
Motocross
Southwick
450 Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
High Voltage
Sat Jul 6
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 6
Upcoming
MXGP of
Indonesia
Sun Jul 7
Upcoming
MXGP of
Asia
Sun Jul 14
Exhaust Podcast: Jordan Bailey Talks to Everyone

July 2, 2019 4:10pm
by:

Jordan Bailey isn't a household name at the pro level yet, but the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider is quite a character behind the scenes. At Southwick, Jason Weigandt turned a recorder on and fired questions at the talkative 19-year-old, and soon Jordan drew the likes of team owner Bobby Hewitt, best buddy Chase Sexton, and teammate Zach Osborne into the chat.

You'd be surprised how fun and friendly the riders are with each other the day before a race. Hey, it's just like you bench racing with your buds, only at the professional level.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music. 