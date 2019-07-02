Exhaust Podcast: Jordan Bailey Talks to Everyone

Jordan Bailey isn't a household name at the pro level yet, but the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider is quite a character behind the scenes. At Southwick, Jason Weigandt turned a recorder on and fired questions at the talkative 19-year-old, and soon Jordan drew the likes of team owner Bobby Hewitt, best buddy Chase Sexton, and teammate Zach Osborne into the chat.

You'd be surprised how fun and friendly the riders are with each other the day before a race. Hey, it's just like you bench racing with your buds, only at the professional level.

