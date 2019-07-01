Wake-Up Call

Lucas oil ama pro motocross Championship Round 6 (of 12) - Southwick - Southwick, MA

125 All star series Round 6 (of 12) - Southwick - Southwick, MA

BRITISH CHAMPIONSHIP

Round 5 (of 8) - Desertmartin - Northern Ireland

MX1

Overall Finish Rider Machine Moto Finishes 1st Tommy Searle Kawasaki 1-1 2nd Jake Millward Husqvarna 2-4 3rd Jake Shipton Yamaha 4-4 4th John Adamson Honda 8-6 5th James Dunn Husqvarna 15-3

MX2

Overall Finish Rider Machine Points 1st Bas Vaessen KTM 1-2 2nd Alvin Ostlund Husqvarna 2-3 3rd Dylan Walsh Husqvarna 5-1 5th Martin Barr Yamaha 3-4 5th Taylor Hammal Yamaha 8-5

MX1 Standings

Overall Standings Rider Machine Points 1st Tommy Searle Kawasaki 231 2nd Shaun Simpson KTM 176 3rd Jake Millward Husqvarna 156 4th Gert Krestinov Kawasaki 147 5th Brad Anderson KTM 125

MX2 Standings

Overall Standings Rider Machine Points 1st Dylan Walsh Husqvarna 193 2nd Alvin Ostlund Husqvarna 187 3rd Bas Vaessen KTM 169 4th Josh Gilbert Honda 169 5th Martin Barr Yamaha 158

Other championship standings

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIp

Through Round 10 (of 18)