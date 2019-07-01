Results Archive
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Liam Draper
Motocross
Florida
Articles
450 Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
250 Results
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
MXGP of
Germany
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Gautier Paulin
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Justin Cooper
Wake-Up Call

July 1, 2019 7:00am

Lucas oil ama pro motocross Championship

Round 6 (of 12) - Southwick - Southwick, MA

Southwick - 450

- Southwick, MA

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Marvin Musquin La Reole, France1 - 2 KTM 450 SX-F FE
2Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA3 - 1 Husqvarna FC 450
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO2 - 3 Kawasaki KX
4Cooper Webb Newport, NC4 - 4 KTM 450 SX-F FE
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM7 - 5 Husqvarna FC 450
6Justin Barcia Monroe, NY6 - 6 YAM YZ
7Fredrik Noren Sweden5 - 7 Suzuki RM-Z450
8Dean Ferris Australia8 - 12 YAM YZ
9Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany12 - 10 Honda CRF450
10John Short Pilot Point, TX15 - 9 Honda CRF450
Southwick - 250

- Southwick, MA

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL1 - 2 Kawasaki KX250F
2Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France3 - 1 Yamaha YZ250F
3Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY2 - 3 Yamaha YZ250F
4R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL4 - 4 Honda CRF250
5Shane McElrath Canton, NC6 - 7 KTM 250 SX-F FE
6Alex Martin Millville, MN10 - 5 Suzuki Rm-z250
7Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ7 - 8 Yamaha YZ250F
8Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK5 - 11 Yamaha YZ250F
9Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA11 - 6 KTM 250 SX-F FE
10Jacob Hayes Greensboro, NC12 - 9 Yamaha YZ250F
Motocross 450 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO257
2Marvin Musquin La Reole, France231
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany229
4Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA227
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM212
6Cooper Webb Newport, NC202
7Justin Barcia Monroe, NY159
8Dean Ferris Australia136
9Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA131
10Justin Bogle Cushing, OK117
Motocross 250 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL269
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY246
3Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France232
4Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK178
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL167
6R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL165
7Hunter Lawrence Australia162
8Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA148
9Alex Martin Millville, MN143
10Shane McElrath Canton, NC108
125 All star series

Round 6 (of 12) - Southwick - Southwick, MA

Southwick - 125 All Star Race

- Southwick, MA

RiderTimeIntervalHometownMachine
1 Columbia, CT KTM
2 Bloomfield, CT Husqvarna
3Robby Marshall Stow, MA KTM
4 Carlisle, PA KTM
5AJ Catanzaro Portland, CT KTM
6 Tolland, CT Yamaha
7 Fairhaven, MA Yamaha
8 Walden, NY KTM
9 Wales, ME Husqvarna
10 Halifax, MA KTM
To view the full 125 All Star results from Southwick, click here.

BRITISH CHAMPIONSHIP

Round 5 (of 8) - Desertmartin - Northern Ireland

MX1

Overall FinishRiderMachineMoto Finishes
1stTommy SearleKawasaki1-1
2ndJake MillwardHusqvarna2-4
3rdJake ShiptonYamaha4-4
4thJohn AdamsonHonda8-6
5thJames DunnHusqvarna15-3

MX2

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stBas VaessenKTM1-2
2ndAlvin OstlundHusqvarna2-3
3rdDylan WalshHusqvarna5-1
5thMartin BarrYamaha3-4
5thTaylor HammalYamaha8-5

MX1 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stTommy SearleKawasaki231
2ndShaun SimpsonKTM176
3rdJake MillwardHusqvarna156
4thGert KrestinovKawasaki147
5thBrad AndersonKTM125

MX2 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stDylan Walsh Husqvarna193
2ndAlvin OstlundHusqvarna187
3rdBas VaessenKTM169
4thJosh GilbertHonda169
5thMartin BarrYamaha158

Other championship standings

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIp

Through Round 10 (of 18)

MXGP MXGP Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia441
2Antonio Cairoli Italy358
3Jeremy Seewer Switzerland289
4Arnaud Tonus Switzerland288
5Gautier Paulin France288
6Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania249
7Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium225
8Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands220
9Pauls Jonass Latvia219
10Clement Desalle Belgium208
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Jorge Prado Spain447
2Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark403
3Jago Geerts Belgium313
4Tom Vialle France284
5Henry Jacobi Germany283
6Ben Watson United Kingdom246
7Mitchell Evans Australia226
8Adam Sterry United Kingdom204
9Bas Vaessen Netherlands185
10Michele Cervellin Italy179
MXGP EMX250 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Stephen Rubini France251
2Alberto Forato Italy241
3Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands238
4Rene Hofer Austria167
5Thibault Benistant France137
6Giuseppe Tropepe Italy133
7 United Kingdom111
8 Germany103
9 Netherlands91
10Jimmy Clochet France88
AMSOIL GNCC

Through Round 8 (of 13) 

GNCC Overall Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC225
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV177
3Steward Baylor Belton, SC166
4Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT135
5Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC127
6Josh Toth Winstead, CT92
7Josh Strang Australia92
8Andrew Delong Birdsboro, PA86
9 Cookeville, TN74
10Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN64
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT240
2Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN148
3 Jefferson, GA125
4Austin Lee Bedford, IN121
5Craig Delong Morgantown, PA113
6 New Zealand111
7 Millville, NJ108
8 Landrum, SC96
9Alex Teagarden Waynesburg, PA96
10 Orlando, FL80
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL216
2Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL203
3 Indianola, PA130
4 West Sunbury, PA122
5 Melrose, FL72
6 Waterford Works, NJ65
7 Fife Lake, MI56
8 Parkersburg, WV50
9 Lynnville, IN46
10 Gilbert, SC37
GNCC WXC Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH215
2Tayla Jones Australia183
3Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC159
4 New Zealand153
5Korie Steede Beloit, OH118
6 Bridgeton, NJ114
7 Knoxville, TN96
8 Bloomington, IN91
9 Birchrunville, PA90
10 Mchenry, MD84
AUSTRALIAN MOTOCROSS

Through Round 6 (of 10)

MX1 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stLuke CloutYamaha332
2ndHayden MellrossKTM329
3rdTodd WatersHusqvarna327
4thJustin RodbellSuzuki253
5thJayden RykersSuzuki248

MX2 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stWilson ToddHusqvarna344
2ndKyle WebsterHonda320
3rdJay WilsonYamaha319
4thNathan CrawfordYamaha272
5thAaron TantiYamaha272

MXD Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stRegan DuffyKTM356
2ndMaximus PurvisYamaha339
3rdRhys BuddHonda293
4thBrodie EllisYamaha263
5thMason RoweKTM261

Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Tour

Through Round 3 (of 8) 

450 Class Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stColton FacciottiHonda139
2ndPhil NicolettiYamaha131
3rdCole ThompsonKTM110
4thMike AlessiHonda106
5thMatt GoerkeKawasaki106

250 Class Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stDylan WrightHonda133
2ndMarshal WeltinHusqvarna123
3rdJosh OsbyYamaha111
4thJess PettisKTM111
5thTyler MedagliaKawasaki109

KENDA FULL GAS SPRINT ENDURO

Through Round 5 

Pro Championship Standings

Overall StandingsRiderBrandPoints
1stKailub RussellKTM272
2ndThad DuVallHusqvarna226
3rdJosh StrangKawasaki206
4thJosh TothKTM168
5thJordan AshburnKawasaki160

KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES

Through Round 4

Pro Overall Championship Standings

Overall StandingsRiderPoints
1stSteward Baylor110
2ndRussell Bobbitt87
3rdEvan Smith76
4thGrant Baylor69
5thCody Barnes60

World Enduro Super Series

Through Round 4

Overall Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stGraham JarvisHusqvarna2690
2ndManuel LettenbichlerKTM2570
3rdMario RomanSherco2540
4thAlfredo GomezHusqvarna2314
5thBilly BoltHusqvarna2155

ADAC MX Masters

Through Round 2

Masters Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stTanel LeokYamaha76
2ndDennis UllrichHusqvarna72
3rdJens GettemannKawasaki68
4thPascal RaucheneckerKTM57
5thBence SzvobodaKTM51

DUTCH MASTERS

Through Round 3

MX1 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stArminas JasikonisHusqvarna141
2ndGlenn ColdenhoffKTM110
3rdPauls JonassHusqvarna105
4thPetar PetrovKTM84
5thLars Van BerkelHusqvarna75

MX2 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stHenry JacobiKawasaki132
2ndJago GeertsYamaha115
3rdBen WatsonYamaha104
4thRoan Van De MoosdijkKawasaki83
5thAdam SterryKawasaki82

WORCS

Through Round 6 

Pro MC Championship Standings

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stTaylor RobertKTM150
2ndDante OliveiraKTM122
3rdAndrew ShortHusqvarna97
4thZach BellKawasaki93
5thRicky DietrichHonda88

2019 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Cooper WebbMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Dylan FerrandisMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Chase SextonMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450MX
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250MX
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMotocross of NationsNations Overall
TBDMotocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMotocross of NationsMX2
TBDMotocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy CupCup Class
TBDMonster Energy CupAmateur All-Stars
TBDMonster Energy CupSupermini
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc Class
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm150cc Class
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
TBDGeneva SupercrossKing of Geneva
TBDGeneva SupercrossPrince of Geneva
Ryan SipesHawaiian SupercrossPro
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
Cole ThompsonRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
Dylan WrightRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDDutch Masters of MXMX1
TBDDutch Masters of MXMX2
Tyler BowersADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TBDADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
Toby PriceDakar RallyBike
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX1
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX2
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX1
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
TBDS-X OpenSX1
TBDS-X OpenSX2
Cody MatechukX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
TBDX Games MinneapolisStep Up
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Whip
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Trick
TBDX Games MinneapolisFreestyle
TBDX Games MinneapolisQuarterPipe High Air
TBDX Games MinneapolisFlat Track Racing
TBDX Games SydneyFreestyle
TBDX Games SydneyBest Whip
TBDX Games SydneyBest Trick
TBDNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TBDNitro World GamesBest Trick
Antonio CairoliItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Jorge PradoItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Colton HaakerSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDISDETrophy
TBDISDEJunior
TBDISDEWomen's
TBDISDEE1
TBDISDEE2
TBDISDEE3
TBDISDEEW
Cody CooperNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Wyatt ChaseNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Graham JarvisErzberg RodeoBike