During the Southwick National, fans were treated to the sixth round of the 125 All Star Series. Billy Ainsworth, of Columbia, Connecticut, took the victory over Michael Hacia and Robby Marshall. Chase Yentzer and AJ "The Cat" Catanzaro rounded out the top five.

Stay tuned to Racer X Online this week as we’ll have full video coverage from the sixth round of the 125 All Star Series.