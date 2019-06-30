Results Archive
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Arnaud Tonus
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Ben Kelley
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Liam Draper
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
  1. Justin Cooper
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Gautier Paulin
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Mathys Boisrame
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Justin Cooper
The Conversation: Musquin, Osborne, Tomac

June 30, 2019 9:05am
by:

Marvin Musquin earned his second consecutive overall win at the Southwick National yesterday, by finishing 1-2. Musquin has now won the Southwick National in back-to-back years, as the Red Bull KTM rider went 2-1 at the 2018 Southwick National to take the overall win.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Zach Osborne led every lap of the second moto to take the first 450 Class moto win of his career. Osborne's 3-1 scores gave the 450 Class rookie his third overall podium of the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Monster Energy Kawasaki's Eli Tomac finished 2-3 to round out the podium. Through six rounds, Tomac still leads the 450 Class in points, but Musquin moved past Honda HRC's Ken Roczen to take over second place in the points standings, 26 points behind Tomac. 

Musquin, Osborne, and Tomac spoke with the media after the race.