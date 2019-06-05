Last November, KTM unveiled a new electric minicycle sized to match up to a regular 50cc gas-powered dirt bike, and the press release stated the bike would be available in the U.S. in the fall of 2019. It now appears the brand’s push into electric might be seen (although not heard) on the biggest stage. In an article on TechCrunch, Dave Prater, the supercross director of operations, talks of KTM replacing the existing KTM Jr. Supercross Challenge (KJSC) machine, the KTM 50SX, with the new electric bike, the KTM SX-E 5. The KTM Jr. Supercross Challenge runs at halftime at Monster Energy AMA Supercross events. The new bike might debut as quickly as the Monster Energy Cup in October. “They’ve been working on an electric 50cc equivalent motorcycle and their goal is to launch that in October,” Prater told TechCrunch. “We haven’t one-hundred-percented it yet, but it’s fairly close and we’re… going to race that electric KTM in October at the Monster Energy Cup.”

KTM electric 50. KTM

If the bike doesn’t debut at Monster Energy Cup, it would be fair to assume it will be ready for the regular rounds of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross Championship when that kicks off in January. The conversation of how gas and electric bikes can exist in the same racing environment has been going for a while. KTM switching the KJSC to its new electric mini doesn’t actually change that story, because this event will ostensibly be for electric KTMs only. However, watching the event could be like getting a brief look at the future: fast, silent electric bikes taking to a supercross track. As for racing electric bikes against gas-powered machines, that could still be a long way off. Alta Motors, a pioneer in electric dirt bikes, is no more. Honda has recently a teased an electric CRF, and we doubt their alone in developing an electric motocross machine. No specifics have been claimed, though.

