Rekluse Announces Full Product Line for 2020 KTM and Husqvarna Models

BOISE, Idaho – May 31, 2019 – Rekluse has announced the availability of all existing products for the recently released 2020 KTM and Husqvarna models. Products include RadiusCX, Core EXP 3.0, Core Manual TorqDrive, Core Manual, TorqDrive Clutch Pack, clutch covers, manual slave cylinders, adjustable slave cylinders, slave cylinder guards, and DDS clutch dampers.

RadiusCX is Rekluse’s flagship auto clutch that brings all their latest technologies into one package. Engine stalling is eliminated by the EXP (auto clutch) technology, allowing the rider to focus on their ride and not their clutch. TorqDrive (friction disk) and Core (billet internal component) technologies work together to move more oil through the clutch, improving clutch stability over wide temperature ranges.

Core Manual TorqDrive is a race-proven manual clutch that increases friction disk count by one. The extra friction disk increases the clutch’s power transfer capability. The billet center hub and pressure plate move more oil through the clutch, eliminating clutch fade and decreasing operating temperatures.

Rekluse’s new DDS clutch dampers increase clutch damper life by up to three times in comparison to OEM. They provide a more direct and connected power delivery and decrease clutch component wear due to impact loading.

“We’re excited to connect our products to the 2020 models arriving at dealerships this summer,” said Rekluse Product Manager Austin Paden. “Our variety of product options will allow riders to customize their new machines with Rekluse components however they choose.”

For more information or to place your order, contact your local dealer or Rekluse.