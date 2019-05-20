The Main Event Moto Podcast Is Now On the Racer X Podcast Network | Listen to Ep #119

Results Archive
MXGP of
Lombardia
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Gautier Paulin
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Davy Pootjes
GNCC
The John Penton
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Trevor Bollinger
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Evan Smith
Motocross
Hangtown
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Colt Nichols
MXGP of
Portugal
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Arnaud Tonus
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Mitchell Evans
Upcoming
Motocross
Pala
Sat May 25
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 26
Upcoming
GNCC
Tomahawk
Sat Jun 1
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 1
May 20, 2019 9:35am
The <em> Main Event Moto Podcast</em> Is Now On the Racer X Podcast Network | Listen to Ep #119

Daniel Blair's Main Event Moto Podcast has come to the Racer X Podcast Network. Expect the same great content, just on another channel. Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

It's the "Main Event Moto 3rd Annual Hangtown Call From The Cave." They drink a lot of beer, watch the races, and try to keep it together.

This year Daniel Blair and Producer Joe are joined in the batcave by 2008 Canadian Motocross Champion Eric Nye and by four-time X Games gold medalist Mike Mason. Hang out with them as Daniel focuses on the headlines in the sport and sometimes it goes off the rails.