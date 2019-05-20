The Main Event Moto Podcast Is Now On the Racer X Podcast Network | Listen to Ep #119

Daniel Blair's Main Event Moto Podcast has come to the Racer X Podcast Network. Expect the same great content, just on another channel. Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

It's the "Main Event Moto 3rd Annual Hangtown Call From The Cave." They drink a lot of beer, watch the races, and try to keep it together.

This year Daniel Blair and Producer Joe are joined in the batcave by 2008 Canadian Motocross Champion Eric Nye and by four-time X Games gold medalist Mike Mason. Hang out with them as Daniel focuses on the headlines in the sport and sometimes it goes off the rails.