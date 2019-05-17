Friendly Ground To say Hangtown’s been good to Eli Tomac would be like saying Aldon Baker has had a bit of success in training professional motocross racers. Tomac has been absolutely incredible in Northern California! Including his 250 races, he’s won the overall there four times, hasn’t finished off the podium since 2012, and his worst career finish at Hangtown is fifth. He also won his first ever race there in 2010, and it was the site of the legendary shellacking he dealt out in 2015, which still gets brought up in bench racing conversations today. If you’re making any wagers on the action this weekend, Tomac wouldn’t be a bad choice. –Aaron Hansel Resilience Personified Pro racers are nothing if not tough and determined, and Jason Anderson is the perfect example. After breaking his arm and ribs, lacerating his liver, sustaining a partially collapsed lung, and back injuries during the supercross season, Anderson will make his return to racing at Hangtown. Don’t expect him to take it easy either—Anderson is a champion and doesn’t know the meaning of the word “cruise,” when it comes to racing. It’s tough to predict where he’ll fit in once the gate drops, but it sure will be fun finding out. -Hansel Fill-in Ferris After breaking his heel earlier this year in supercross, 2018 250 National Champion Aaron Plessinger will kick the season off on the sidelines this weekend. The news isn’t all bad for Monster Energy Factory Yamaha fans, however, as Dean Ferris, a multi-time Australian Champion, will be filling in for Plessinger this weekend. It’s a good pickup for Monster Energy Yamaha—the last time Ferris raced motocross (High Point, 2017), he was second in the first moto and charged his way up to 14th in the second after going down in the second turn. It’s going to be interesting to see where he stacks up this time around. -Hansel

Down Under Debut Ferris won’t be the only speedy Australian lining up this weekend in Northern California. After Hunter Lawrence’s supercross debut got put on hold due to a collarbone injury, he’s set to make his debut this Saturday in the 250 Class of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. He’s never raced here before so it’s tough to make any predictions, but we do know he’s shown speed overseas—he’s accrued multiple MX2 podiums in MXGP and won his class at the 2017 MXoN in Matterley Basin. We’ll see how the newest GEICO Honda rider fairs when the gate drops at Hangtown. –Hansel Sophomore Season Justin Cooper had an extraordinary rookie season in 2018. The Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha rider finished the season third overall, nabbed three overall podiums, and even won a moto at Thunder Valley. He’s also coming off a great supercross season too, in which he was second overall and recorded six podiums. Now that he’s got a season of experience under his belt, how much better might he do in his second attempt? -Hansel

