JGR/Yoshimura Suzuki has announced a three-rider team for the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Justin Hill will be the lone rider in the 450 Class, while Kyle Peters will join Alex Martin in the 250 Class.

Weston Peick continues to recover from his crash at Paris Supercross and recently underwent surgery to have his septum rebuilt, which required a full nose reconstruction, bone graft, rhinoplasty, and septoplasty, according to an Instagram post. No timetable has been announced on his return. Chad Reed, who rode for the team in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, was on a supercross-only deal.

“We’re proud to have each of these riders represent Suzuki,” said Chris Wheeler, motocross support manager for Suzuki Motor of America, Inc. “Suzuki has a rich history in professional motocross with multiple championships, a reinvigorated amateur program, and comprehensive racer support. The JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki Team represents the pinnacle of our MX racing efforts.”

After riding in the 250 Class for the first three rounds in 2018, Hill transitioned to the 450 Class and finished 12th overall. Peters missed all of last year with a knee injury, while Martin finished second in the final 250MX standings with Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM.

“Watching A-Mart ride at the nationals the past few years really impressed me, which is a big reason why we brought him to the team,” added Jeremy Albrecht, JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing team manager. “We think Alex can be up front on his Suzuki RM-Z250. It’s great to give Kyle a shot at the outdoors. He is a hard worker and true professional. He improved through supercross and is an excellent starter. Last year Justin had some good rides on a 450 outdoors. We’re expecting him to build and improve on his rookie 450 supercross series. Weston is optimistic that he can return to racing after recently having surgery, but when is unknown at this time. I hope he can return, as he has been great for our team.”