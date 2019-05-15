Results Archive
May 15, 2019 7:45am | by:
CycleTrader/Rock River Yamaha Adds All Japan Motocross Champion

CycleTrader/Rock River Yamaha has announced a third 250 rider will join the team for the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Yusuke Watanabe, the 2017 All Japan Motocross IA2 Champion, will join Brandon Hartranft and Jacob Hayes on the team for the entirety of the championship. 

Watanabe, 23, spent multiple years on Yamaha’s youth development team in the All Japan Motocross Championship and made the transition to the Yamaha Factory Racing Team in 2017, winning the 250 title that same year.

Watanabe moved to the U.S. in 2018 and raced the 250 Class in Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross, but failed to score in points in the eight rounds he competed in.

The Japanese native will make his debut with the team this weekend at Hangtown. 