It’s top-down economics when it comes to salaries and leverage in this sport, as each year’s contract negotiation (silly season) period follows the same pattern: the top dudes get the deals first, then the mid-tier guys fall into available slots, and then a few hopefuls scramble for whatever is left. This means that, by May, most of the bigger names are already locked up, and the mid-tier guys are now in line looking for their best position. Ken Roczen announcing a new three-year Honda deal last weekend in Las Vegas is a perfect example. Who will be his teammate next year? That becomes the next question. Here are three key developments to watch over the next few weeks: Marvin Musquin Cooper Webb has a two-year deal with Red Bull KTM so he’s not going anywhere. But Marvin’s deal is up at the conclusion of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Judging by fan comments on this website and all over social media, it seems like people are expecting Marvin to be out of there. Does Webb coming in and winning the supercross title sting a little too much?

Musquin Rich Shepherd

It doesn’t. Marvin is smart enough to know, A) there aren’t many big-dollar suitors elsewhere and B) even though he hasn’t won a 450 title yet, he’s still ridden/performed very well. Is he really going to get better by going somewhere else? We on the outside tend to overstate the personal drama in these personal relationships. Marvin might not be pumped that a new teammate won the supercross title instead of him, but he’s not so mad that he would throw away the KTM/Aldon Baker relationship. Further, KTM knows racing is fickle and Marvin is still a contender. Just because Cooper just won a title doesn’t mean they don’t want or need a second title-contending level rider. In Las Vegas, Marvin said he hasn’t signed a deal yet, but he wants to stay. “I’m working on it [a deal], and I know I have a lot of support from Red Bull KTM,” he said. “It’s been ten years I’ve been racing for KTM this year. So it’s very special and I’ve been very happy. I’m looking forward to the future. I don’t really see myself anywhere else.” Eli Tomac We believe this is already done, and Eli has signed a new deal with Monster Energy Kawasaki. The team’s PR staff will not confirm this, but we don’t expect Eli to be anywhere different in 2020.

Tomac Rich Shepherd