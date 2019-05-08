Inside the Pro Circuit Shop

Product Feature

Highlighting suspension fluids might not be the most flashy thing we’ve ever done, but if you’ve been a fan of Pro Circuit long enough you know we are all about the best suspension setup. In order to withstand the rigorous demands of motocross and off-road racing, you need to keep all your parts at optimum performance.

The Pro Circuit PC-01 Cartridge Fork Fluid is the finest suspension fluid available for today’s sophisticated cartridge fork systems. Bottled by the best, Maxima Racing Oils, PC-01 provides superior lubricity for smooth action and an additive to prevent foaming and extend seal life. The high VI rating will ensure consistent damping at high temperatures.

The Pro Circuit PC-02 Gas Shock Fluid is just as important. Like the PC-01, it’s formulated specifically for racing applications and includes additives to extend seal life and help control aeration upon assembly. It’s intended to endure extremely high temperatures and long-term abuse that are seen with the latest pressurized systems. The high VI rating prevents fade and has superior lubricity to protect against anodizing and the wearing of internal parts, which is of high importance.

Rounding out the lubricant family is the PC-03 Seal and O-Ring Grease. This should be used on any seal and o-ring during assembly.

The PC-01 and PC-02 fluids are available for $24.95 each. The PC-03 is available for $12.95.