The Whiskey Throttle Show to Host First Responder Night

On Tuesday, May 21st, the TLD Saloon will open up to all fire, law enforcement, and military personnel for a private live show with recently-retired LAPD Chief Charlie Beck. When he wasn’t busy running one of the largest police forces in the world, Beck was on his motocross bike enjoying and promoting the sport. We’ll talk about the good ‘ole days of racing, as well as the challenges facing public service in this day and age. It will be a departure from the norm for The Whiskey Throttle Show, but an interesting one, nonetheless.

Donuts will be provided for all police officers and firefighters are welcome to nap during the show. Doors will open at 3 p.m. and the show will begin at 4 pm. Simply show official ID for entrance into the Saloon. See you May 21st!

TLD Saloon:

155 E Rincon St

Corona, CA 92879

For more information, make sure to follow The Whiskey Throttle Show on Instagram and Twitter.