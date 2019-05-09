Results Archive
Supercross
East Rutherford
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Mitchell Oldenburg
  3. Justin Cooper
GNCC
X-Factor Whitetails
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Josh Toth
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Austin Lee
Supercross
Las Vegas
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun May 12
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 18
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 18
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 19
The Whiskey Throttle Show to Host First Responder Night

May 9, 2019 9:00am | by:
On Tuesday, May 21st, the TLD Saloon will open up to all fire, law enforcement, and military personnel for a private live show with recently-retired LAPD Chief Charlie Beck. When he wasn’t busy running one of the largest police forces in the world, Beck was on his motocross bike enjoying and promoting the sport. We’ll talk about the good ‘ole days of racing, as well as the challenges facing public service in this day and age. It will be a departure from the norm for The Whiskey Throttle Show, but an interesting one, nonetheless. 

Donuts will be provided for all police officers and firefighters are welcome to nap during the show. Doors will open at 3 p.m. and the show will begin at 4 pm. Simply show official ID for entrance into the Saloon. See you May 21st!

TLD Saloon:
155 E Rincon St
Corona, CA 92879

For more information, make sure to follow The Whiskey Throttle Show on Instagram and Twitter.