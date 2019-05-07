Former professional SX/MX/AX racer Daniel Blair has found his calling in motocross media, partly because of the lessons learned from racing—and not just expert analysis. In this hourlong chat with Jason Weigandt, Blair laments not working harder in his twenties to improve his results and explains why that has motivated him to try harder than ever with his current jobs.

Today, Blair hosts Race Day Live, the Monster Energy AMA Supercross pre-race and qualifying show, and is the sideline reporter for NBCSN's supercross TV broadcasts. He also hosts his own weekly podcast, Main Event Moto, which moves under the Racer X Podcast Network umbrella next week. Be sure to subscribe to the network to get the latest from Blair (and Weege and much more).

