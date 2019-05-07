Results Archive
Supercross
East Rutherford
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Mitchell Oldenburg
  3. Justin Cooper
GNCC
X-Factor Whitetails
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Josh Toth
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Austin Lee
Supercross
Las Vegas
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun May 12
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 18
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 18
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 19
Exhaust Podcast: The Second Act

Exhaust Podcast The Second Act

May 7, 2019 4:00pm
Former professional SX/MX/AX racer Daniel Blair has found his calling in motocross media, partly because of the lessons learned from racing—and not just expert analysis. In this hourlong chat with Jason Weigandt, Blair laments not working harder in his twenties to improve his results and explains why that has motivated him to try harder than ever with his current jobs.

Today, Blair hosts Race Day Live, the Monster Energy AMA Supercross pre-race and qualifying show, and is the sideline reporter for NBCSN's supercross TV broadcasts. He also hosts his own weekly podcast, Main Event Moto, which moves under the Racer X Podcast Network umbrella next week. Be sure to subscribe to the network to get the latest from Blair (and Weege and much more).

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.