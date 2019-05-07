Results Archive
Redux: News and Notes from Las Vegas

May 7, 2019 3:50pm

By the Numbers

17

Rounds raced by Ken Roczen. It's the first time since 2016 that Roczen has raced every round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

5th

Place finish for Zach Osborne in Vegas. He finished the season with four top five finishes in the last five rounds.

5

Straight finishes inside the top two for Dylan Ferrandis to end the 2019 season. He won three times over that span.

22

Red Bull KTM's Cooper Webb became the 22nd rider to win a supercross title in the premier class. 

Webb
Webb Jeff Kardas

20th

Place finish for Adam Cianciarulo in Vegas. It was the first finish outside the top five in 2019.

11

Wins for the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team in 250SX. Adam Cianciarulo (five), Austin Forkner (five), and Martin Davalos (one) each grabbed a win in 2019, but fell short of any titles.

148

Points this season by Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Martin Davalos, who recorded his class limit and pointed out of the 250SX.

101

Career starts by Davalos in the 250SX. He first debuted in the class on February 18, 2006, when he finished 11th. In his last race in the 250SX, Davalos finished ninth, securing himself a fourth-place finish in the 250SX East Region.

Davalos
Davalos Rich Shepherd

2nd

Place finish for GEICO Honda's RJ Hampshire, matching a career-high set earlier this year in Houston.

3rd

Place finish for GEICO Honda's Cameron McAdoo, his first career podium in 250SX.

8th

Place finish for Justin Cooper in Vegas, his first time off the podium since a fifth in Atlanta.

Cooper
Cooper Rich Shepherd

2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Stats

450SX Lap Leaders

Total461
RiderNumber of laps led
Cooper Webb135
Eli Tomac121
Marvin Musquin74
Ken Roczen55
Justin Brayton15
Dean Wilson14
Joey Savatgy14
Blake Baggett12
Justin Barcia11
Jason Anderson9
Zach Osborne1

250SX East Lap Leaders 

RiderNumber of Laps led
Total187*
Austin Forkner123
Martin Davalos25
Chase Sexton11
Kyle Peters2
Jordon Smith1

250SX West Lap Leaders 

RiderNumber of Laps led
Total213*
Adam Cianciarulo78
Dylan Ferrandis54
Colt Nichols44
Shane McElrath8
Michael Mosiman6
Jimmy Decotis2
Chris Blose1

*Includes East/West Showdowns

450SX Overall Wins

RiderOverall Wins
Cooper Webb7
Eli Tomac6
Marvin Musquin2
Blake Baggett1
Justin Barcia1

250SX East Overall Wins

RiderOverall Wins
Austin Forkner5
Martin Davalos1
Chase Sexton1

250SX West Overall Wins

RiderOverall Wins
Adam Cianciarulo5
Dylan Ferrandis3
Shane McElrath1
Colt Nichols1

450SX Triple Crown Race Wins

RiderTriple Crown Race Wins
Cooper Webb4
Eli Tomac3
Ken Roczen1
Marvin Musquin1

250SX East/West Triple Crown Race Wins

RiderTriple Crown Race Wins
Austin Forkner (E)3
Colt Nichols (W)2
Dylan Ferrandis (W)2
Adam Cianciarulo (W)1
Shane McElrath (W)1

450SX Heat Wins

RiderTotal Heat Wins
Ken Roczen5
Eli Tomac4
Cooper Webb3
Cole Seely3
Justin Bogle2
Marvin Musquin2
Joey Savatgy2
Blake Baggett2
Justin Brayton2
Justin Barcia1
Dean Wilson1
Zach Osborne1

250SX East Heat Wins

RiderTotal Heat Wins
Austin Forkner4
Chase Sexton4
Justin Cooper 2
Mitchell Oldenburg2
Jordon Smith1
Martin Davalos1

250SX West Heat Wins

RiderTotal Heat Wins
Adam Cianciarulo4
Colt Nichols3
RJ Hampshire3
Dylan Ferrandis2
Jimmy Decotis1
Shane McElrath1

450SX LCQ Wins

RiderTotal LCQ Wins
Ben LaMay3
Eli Tomac2
Mike Alessi2
Alex Ray 2
Carlen Gardner1
Justin Barcia1
Justin Bogle1
Austin Politelli1
AJ Catanzaro 1
Cheyenne Harmon 1
Dean Wilson1
Joey Savatgy1

250SX East LCQ Wins

RiderLCQ Wins
Josh Osby2
Lorenzo Locurcio 2
Kyle Cunningham 1
Wilson Fleming 1
Lane Shaw1
Steven Clarke 1
John Short1

250SX West LCQ Wins

RiderLCQ Wins
Josh Osby2
Lorenzo Locurcio2
Kyle Cunningham1
Wilson Fleming1
Lane Shaw1
Steven Clarke1
John Short1

450SX Podiums

RiderPodiums
Cooper Webb13
Marvin Musquin12
Eli Tomac10
Ken Roczen6
Blake Baggett5
Dean Wilson1
Justin Barcia1
Zach Osborne1
Chad Reed1
Jason Anderson 1

250SX East Podiums

RiderPodiums
Chase Sexton6
Justin Cooper6
Austin Forkner6
Jordon Smith2
Martin Davalos1
Mitchell Oldenburg1

250SX West Podiums

RiderPodiums
Dylan Ferrandis8
Adam Cianciarulo6
Colt Nichols6
Shane McElrath3
RJ Hampshire2
Jimmy Decotis2
Cameron McAdoo1

Riders To Compete in an SX Main Event

Total RidersNumber
Total126
450SX48
250SX East (9 Rounds)41
250SX West (10 Rounds)37

LAP TIMES

450SX CLASS — Las Vegas MAIN EVENT

Lap RankFinishBest LapOn LapAvg Lap TimeRider
11st58.86831:00.410Eli Tomac
22nd59.52731:00.922Marvin Musquin
34th1:00.31831:01.050Ken Roczen
43rd1:00.36571:01.112Cooper Webb
55th1:00.41791:01.694Zach Osborne
67th1:00.83481:02.509Blake Baggett
76th1:01.32091:02.101Cole Seely
810th1:01.75961:03.161Justin Bogle
911th1:01.82761:03.222Justin Brayton
108th1:01.85441:02.792Tyler Bowers
119th1:01.92751:03.002Justin Hill
1212th1:01.96561:03.415Ben LaMay
1314th1:02.48051:05.200Ryan Breece
1413th1:02.66041:03.813Kyle Chisholm
1521st1:02.88351:04.427Austin Politelli
1616th1:03.62951:05.576Henry Miller
1715th1:03.33531:05.475Alex Ray
1817th1:04.36551:06.394Carlen Gardner
1918th1:04.46831:08.000Adam Enticknap
2019th1:05.65951:08.161Charles Lefrancois
2120th1:06.31941:11.596Tevin Tapia
2222nd1:06.61231:09.528Scott Champion

250SX CLASS — Las Vegas Showdown

Lap RankFinishBest LapOn LapAvg Lap TimeRider
11st1:01.16761:02.832Dylan Ferrandis
29th1:01.23961:03.807Martin Davalos
34th1:01.45771:02.945Chase Sexton
45th1:01.47971:02.959Alex Martin
520th1:01.70161:02.504Adam Cianciarulo
63rd1:01.73141:02.943Cameron McAdoo
77th1:01.80851:03.219Michael Mosiman
82nd1:01.83461:02.899RJ Hampshire
99th1:01.88261:03.294Justin Cooper
106th1:02.11951:02.908Colt Nichols
1110th1:02.44361:03.950Garrett Marchbanks
1211th1:02.75161:04.218Brandon Hartranft
1312th1:03.22671:04.966Kyle Peters
1419th1:03.57181:06.027Mitchell Falk
1514th1:03.87491:05.537John Short
1613th1:03.90561:05.387Jordan Bailey
1715th1:03.95581:05.867Lorenzo Locurcio
1821st1:04.00571:05.568Kyle Cunningham
1916th1:04.89161:06.770Justin Starling
2022nd1:05.06931:05.841Chris Blose
2118th1:05.78941:09.078Jimmy Decotis
2217th1:06.14141:07.946Chase Marquier