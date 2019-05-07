By the Numbers

17

Rounds raced by Ken Roczen. It's the first time since 2016 that Roczen has raced every round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

5th

Place finish for Zach Osborne in Vegas. He finished the season with four top five finishes in the last five rounds.

5

Straight finishes inside the top two for Dylan Ferrandis to end the 2019 season. He won three times over that span.

22

Red Bull KTM's Cooper Webb became the 22nd rider to win a supercross title in the premier class.