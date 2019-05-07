By the Numbers
17
Rounds raced by Ken Roczen. It's the first time since 2016 that Roczen has raced every round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.
5th
Place finish for Zach Osborne in Vegas. He finished the season with four top five finishes in the last five rounds.
5
Straight finishes inside the top two for Dylan Ferrandis to end the 2019 season. He won three times over that span.
22
Red Bull KTM's Cooper Webb became the 22nd rider to win a supercross title in the premier class.
20th
Place finish for Adam Cianciarulo in Vegas. It was the first finish outside the top five in 2019.
11
Wins for the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team in 250SX. Adam Cianciarulo (five), Austin Forkner (five), and Martin Davalos (one) each grabbed a win in 2019, but fell short of any titles.
148
Points this season by Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Martin Davalos, who recorded his class limit and pointed out of the 250SX.
101
Career starts by Davalos in the 250SX. He first debuted in the class on February 18, 2006, when he finished 11th. In his last race in the 250SX, Davalos finished ninth, securing himself a fourth-place finish in the 250SX East Region.
2nd
Place finish for GEICO Honda's RJ Hampshire, matching a career-high set earlier this year in Houston.
3rd
Place finish for GEICO Honda's Cameron McAdoo, his first career podium in 250SX.
8th
Place finish for Justin Cooper in Vegas, his first time off the podium since a fifth in Atlanta.
2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Stats
450SX Lap Leaders
|Total
|461
|Rider
|Number of laps led
|Cooper Webb
|135
|Eli Tomac
|121
|Marvin Musquin
|74
|Ken Roczen
|55
|Justin Brayton
|15
|Dean Wilson
|14
|Joey Savatgy
|14
|Blake Baggett
|12
|Justin Barcia
|11
|Jason Anderson
|9
|Zach Osborne
|1
250SX East Lap Leaders
|Rider
|Number of Laps led
|Total
|187*
|Austin Forkner
|123
|Martin Davalos
|25
|Chase Sexton
|11
|Kyle Peters
|2
|Jordon Smith
|1
250SX West Lap Leaders
|Rider
|Number of Laps led
|Total
|213*
|Adam Cianciarulo
|78
|Dylan Ferrandis
|54
|Colt Nichols
|44
|Shane McElrath
|8
|Michael Mosiman
|6
|Jimmy Decotis
|2
|Chris Blose
|1
*Includes East/West Showdowns
450SX Overall Wins
|Rider
|Overall Wins
|Cooper Webb
|7
|Eli Tomac
|6
|Marvin Musquin
|2
|Blake Baggett
|1
|Justin Barcia
|1
250SX East Overall Wins
|Rider
|Overall Wins
|Austin Forkner
|5
|Martin Davalos
|1
|Chase Sexton
|1
250SX West Overall Wins
|Rider
|Overall Wins
|Adam Cianciarulo
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|3
|Shane McElrath
|1
|Colt Nichols
|1
450SX Triple Crown Race Wins
|Rider
|Triple Crown Race Wins
|Cooper Webb
|4
|Eli Tomac
|3
|Ken Roczen
|1
|Marvin Musquin
|1
250SX East/West Triple Crown Race Wins
|Rider
|Triple Crown Race Wins
|Austin Forkner (E)
|3
|Colt Nichols (W)
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis (W)
|2
|Adam Cianciarulo (W)
|1
|Shane McElrath (W)
|1
450SX Heat Wins
|Rider
|Total Heat Wins
|Ken Roczen
|5
|Eli Tomac
|4
|Cooper Webb
|3
|Cole Seely
|3
|Justin Bogle
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|2
|Joey Savatgy
|2
|Blake Baggett
|2
|Justin Brayton
|2
|Justin Barcia
|1
|Dean Wilson
|1
|Zach Osborne
|1
250SX East Heat Wins
|Rider
|Total Heat Wins
|Austin Forkner
|4
|Chase Sexton
|4
|Justin Cooper
|2
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|2
|Jordon Smith
|1
|Martin Davalos
|1
250SX West Heat Wins
|Rider
|Total Heat Wins
|Adam Cianciarulo
|4
|Colt Nichols
|3
|RJ Hampshire
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|2
|Jimmy Decotis
|1
|Shane McElrath
|1
450SX LCQ Wins
|Rider
|Total LCQ Wins
|Ben LaMay
|3
|Eli Tomac
|2
|Mike Alessi
|2
|Alex Ray
|2
|Carlen Gardner
|1
|Justin Barcia
|1
|Justin Bogle
|1
|Austin Politelli
|1
|AJ Catanzaro
|1
|Cheyenne Harmon
|1
|Dean Wilson
|1
|Joey Savatgy
|1
250SX East LCQ Wins
|Rider
|LCQ Wins
|Josh Osby
|2
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|2
|Kyle Cunningham
|1
|Wilson Fleming
|1
|Lane Shaw
|1
|Steven Clarke
|1
|John Short
|1
250SX West LCQ Wins
|Rider
|LCQ Wins
|Josh Osby
|2
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|2
|Kyle Cunningham
|1
|Wilson Fleming
|1
|Lane Shaw
|1
|Steven Clarke
|1
|John Short
|1
450SX Podiums
|Rider
|Podiums
|Cooper Webb
|13
|Marvin Musquin
|12
|Eli Tomac
|10
|Ken Roczen
|6
|Blake Baggett
|5
|Dean Wilson
|1
|Justin Barcia
|1
|Zach Osborne
|1
|Chad Reed
|1
|Jason Anderson
|1
250SX East Podiums
|Rider
|Podiums
|Chase Sexton
|6
|Justin Cooper
|6
|Austin Forkner
|6
|Jordon Smith
|2
|Martin Davalos
|1
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|1
250SX West Podiums
|Rider
|Podiums
|Dylan Ferrandis
|8
|Adam Cianciarulo
|6
|Colt Nichols
|6
|Shane McElrath
|3
|RJ Hampshire
|2
|Jimmy Decotis
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|1
Riders To Compete in an SX Main Event
|Total Riders
|Number
|Total
|126
|450SX
|48
|250SX East (9 Rounds)
|41
|250SX West (10 Rounds)
|37
LAP TIMES
450SX CLASS — Las Vegas MAIN EVENT
|Lap Rank
|Finish
|Best Lap
|On Lap
|Avg Lap Time
|Rider
|1
|1st
|58.868
|3
|1:00.410
|Eli Tomac
|2
|2nd
|59.527
|3
|1:00.922
|Marvin Musquin
|3
|4th
|1:00.318
|3
|1:01.050
|Ken Roczen
|4
|3rd
|1:00.365
|7
|1:01.112
|Cooper Webb
|5
|5th
|1:00.417
|9
|1:01.694
|Zach Osborne
|6
|7th
|1:00.834
|8
|1:02.509
|Blake Baggett
|7
|6th
|1:01.320
|9
|1:02.101
|Cole Seely
|8
|10th
|1:01.759
|6
|1:03.161
|Justin Bogle
|9
|11th
|1:01.827
|6
|1:03.222
|Justin Brayton
|10
|8th
|1:01.854
|4
|1:02.792
|Tyler Bowers
|11
|9th
|1:01.927
|5
|1:03.002
|Justin Hill
|12
|12th
|1:01.965
|6
|1:03.415
|Ben LaMay
|13
|14th
|1:02.480
|5
|1:05.200
|Ryan Breece
|14
|13th
|1:02.660
|4
|1:03.813
|Kyle Chisholm
|15
|21st
|1:02.883
|5
|1:04.427
|Austin Politelli
|16
|16th
|1:03.629
|5
|1:05.576
|Henry Miller
|17
|15th
|1:03.335
|3
|1:05.475
|Alex Ray
|18
|17th
|1:04.365
|5
|1:06.394
|Carlen Gardner
|19
|18th
|1:04.468
|3
|1:08.000
|Adam Enticknap
|20
|19th
|1:05.659
|5
|1:08.161
|Charles Lefrancois
|21
|20th
|1:06.319
|4
|1:11.596
|Tevin Tapia
|22
|22nd
|1:06.612
|3
|1:09.528
|Scott Champion
250SX CLASS — Las Vegas Showdown
|Lap Rank
|Finish
|Best Lap
|On Lap
|Avg Lap Time
|Rider
|1
|1st
|1:01.167
|6
|1:02.832
|Dylan Ferrandis
|2
|9th
|1:01.239
|6
|1:03.807
|Martin Davalos
|3
|4th
|1:01.457
|7
|1:02.945
|Chase Sexton
|4
|5th
|1:01.479
|7
|1:02.959
|Alex Martin
|5
|20th
|1:01.701
|6
|1:02.504
|Adam Cianciarulo
|6
|3rd
|1:01.731
|4
|1:02.943
|Cameron McAdoo
|7
|7th
|1:01.808
|5
|1:03.219
|Michael Mosiman
|8
|2nd
|1:01.834
|6
|1:02.899
|RJ Hampshire
|9
|9th
|1:01.882
|6
|1:03.294
|Justin Cooper
|10
|6th
|1:02.119
|5
|1:02.908
|Colt Nichols
|11
|10th
|1:02.443
|6
|1:03.950
|Garrett Marchbanks
|12
|11th
|1:02.751
|6
|1:04.218
|Brandon Hartranft
|13
|12th
|1:03.226
|7
|1:04.966
|Kyle Peters
|14
|19th
|1:03.571
|8
|1:06.027
|Mitchell Falk
|15
|14th
|1:03.874
|9
|1:05.537
|John Short
|16
|13th
|1:03.905
|6
|1:05.387
|Jordan Bailey
|17
|15th
|1:03.955
|8
|1:05.867
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|18
|21st
|1:04.005
|7
|1:05.568
|Kyle Cunningham
|19
|16th
|1:04.891
|6
|1:06.770
|Justin Starling
|20
|22nd
|1:05.069
|3
|1:05.841
|Chris Blose
|21
|18th
|1:05.789
|4
|1:09.078
|Jimmy Decotis
|22
|17th
|1:06.141
|4
|1:07.946
|Chase Marquier