Race Day Feed: Arlington

Welcome to Arlington, Texas for round seven of Monster Energy Supercross, continuing to hold steady as a parity-filled championship battle. Two points are all that separate Ken Roczen, Cooper Webb, Marvin Musquin and Eli Tomac at the top of the 450SX standings, the smallest margin ever for the top four at this stage of a season. Every years starts with a wide-open field, but ee’re getting darned close to halfway through this one, and the unpredictability remains. That’s exciting. As for specifics in Arlington, it’s cold outside in the pits again, but the roof on the massive AT&T Stadium solves all problems. The track also features fresh dirt, and it looks prime. The dirt here varies year to year, we’ve seen rock-hard dusty power, concrete-like dirt or perfect, tacky soil. This 2019 version looks tacky, and ex-pro Jason Thomas tells us it’s about as good as he has seen it here since 2012. The track features a few unique, ahem, features, like a split lane which leads to two different jumping rhythms. That’s cool, but alas, the teams will study the data and figure out which line is best. The other side of the stadium also offers two rhythms, but the fastest one is tricky, requiring a launch over the back of the berm where the track hooks onto the start. We’ll see what rhythms survive as the dirt begins to get rutted. In 250SX East, Austin Forkner swept the proceedings at last weekend’s season opener, clocking the fastest practice times and then leading every lap of his heat and the main event. So he’s the rider to chase this weekend for round two. A rider to watch could be Justin Cooper, who was third last week. In the free practice early today, Forkner was pushing hard, but Cooper ended up notching the fastest time. Cooper is really good at timed practice, indoors and out. Also watch for Jordon Smith, who was second last weekend. It’s early so several names are also ready to breakout in the East championship chase.

Supercross 450SX Standings - 2019

Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2019

We talked to Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Joey Savatgy this morning. He led a lot of last week’s main event but made a few mistakes and went back to fourth. Joey told us that he’s learning how the tracks develop in the 450 class. He says for about six or seven laps, the tracks are pretty fresh, and then the ruts start forming, lines change, and plywood gets exposed in ways they don’t in the 250 class. He wishes he would have changed his line in a rhythm last weekend, and not rushed one other section, and those two things might have made a big difference in his results. We'll have more as timed practice begins here in Texas. 250 First Timed Practice The track is already getting beaten up here, as the rich, soft soil is now becoming extremely rutted. The track crew worked the faces of some jumps before timed practice began, but the ruts in the corners are also crazy deep, and that will keep the riders on their toes, literally. The Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha duo jumped to the top early, with Mitch Oldenburg leading Justin Cooper in the early times. Josh Osby cased a rhythm early and went down hard, but was able to get back up and continue riding.

Chase Sexton gracefully shows how difficult the rutted Arlington track can be. Kardas

Late in the session Austin Forkner was able to take the top time away from the Yamaha riders. “With the ruts the corners kind of G-out a little bit, you don’t want to stand the bike up, so you’ve just got to be smooth through them, and that’s what I was trying to do,” said Forkner.

Arlington (Dallas) - 250SX East Group A Qualifying 1

February 16, 2019

Arlington (Dallas) - 250SX East Group B Qualifying 1

February 16, 2019

Arlington (Dallas) - 250SX East Group C Qualifying 1

February 16, 2019

450 First Timed Practice The track is even more rutted now, like super deep in the corners, and Justin Barcia rode well in those conditions to go to the top of the board. Then Eli Tomac and Justin Hill went to the top, and Barcia jacked up the wheel-tap before the finish and actually hit the tough blocks on the side of the track. Eli Tomac briefly took the top time, but then Justin Hill, who didn’t even race last weekend and didn’t get back on a bike until Thursday this week, logged a flyer and actually led the times for the majority of the session. This layout is similar to Glendale, where Hill led the times in practice. Late in the session, Marvin Musquin jumped ahead of Hill to take the top time. Time expired just before Hill had time to get in another quick lap. This gave Musquin the top time. “I just made sure I put a whole lap together, really easy to make a mistake out there, the track is so challenging. Super tough," said Musquin. "There are ruts, narrow sections, and slippery areas."

Arlington (Dallas) - 450SX Group A Qualifying 1

February 16, 2019

250 Second Timed Practice A pattern is developing in 250SX East practice. Austin Forkner and Justin Cooper keep battling for the top spot. Cooper was ahead for most of today’s first session until Forkner got in a late flyer. This time Forkner and his teammate Martin Davalos were on top for most of the way, but Cooper logged a good time on lap eight to take the second-best spot. Forkner still had the edge by about three tenths. “The ruts are so tough, it’s actually tougher than Minnesota last week,” Forkner told us. “They’re sticky. You have to land in them, and then the side knobs on your tires grab the sides, and the bike wants to pull you [left and right]. Really have to be smooth.”

Arlington (Dallas) - 250SX East Group A Qualifying 2

February 16, 2019

Arlington (Dallas) - 250SX East Group B Qualifying 2

February 16, 2019

Arlington (Dallas) - 250SX East Group C Qualifying 2

February 16, 2019

Arlington (Dallas) - 250SX East Combined Qualifying

February 16, 2019

450 Second Timed Practice Cole Seely stood atop the board for awhile in this one, but then Justin Hill, after rolling around for several laps, finally uncorked another one and went to the top. Two laps later, Cooper Webb snagged the top spot. Late in the session, Marvin Musquin, the fastest in the first session, logged a flyer to take third behind Webb and Hill. Fourteen different riders were within a second in this session. That’s surprising since everyone says the ruts are making this track very challenging. It was interesting to see the approach of Webb and Hill. Webb was all sharpness and aggression, while Hill was scrubbing and floating things. The track has a bunch of singles and wall jumps, so Webb would charge them and even over jump at times, while Hill would scrub it like he was on a BMX bike. But with the lap times so close between so many riders, and the track rutting up so badly, you can’t read too much into the practice times. Hill told us earlier his rib injury [which kept him out of last week’s race] actually started with his huge crash in practice at Oakland, and then it didn’t heal since he kept riding to try to prepare for San Diego. Taking the Minnesota weekend off helped him feel better, and he knew by this week he’d be okay. “Yeah the track is okay, but it’s going to breakdown a lot, the main event is going to be different,” said Webb, who is the fastest qualifier in 450SX for the first time in his career. “Pretty cool to be up here and be first.” Also, a nod to Zach Osborne who was third-fastest for a lot of this session before Musquin bumped him in the final minutes. This is Zach’s first-ever 450SX, and his first race of the season after off-season shoulder troubles kept him out of the first six rounds. He was fourth fastest in this session. Seely, normally a better racer than qualifier, was fifth.

Arlington (Dallas) - 450SX Group A Qualifying 2