Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Supercross
Oakland
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Feb 2
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Minneapolis
Sat Feb 9
Articles
Full Schedule

Eli Tomac to Appear on The Whiskey Throttle Show

January 29, 2019 9:40am | by:
Eli Tomac to Appear on <em>The Whiskey Throttle Show</em>

Corona, CA—Multi-time motocross champion Eli Tomac joins us in the Troy Lee Designs Saloon for this week’s Whiskey Throttle Show! The kid from Cortez is off to a great start this year and is laser focused on a 450 SX title. We know that. But how well do you really know ET3? What does he do for fun? What makes this guy tick? We’ll find out.

Is there something you’ve always wanted to ask Eli? Send us a tweet @w_throttle_show or an email to info@thewhiskeythrottleshow.com and we’ll add it to our list of questions. You can also send questions to Ping and GL and the duo will respond in the 4 Wheel PartsGet@Me Q & A segment later in the show.

The show posts on Friday and you can listen on Itunes, Spotify, Stitcher and links to the show can be found on www.racerxonline.com , www.troyleedesigns.com as well as www.thewhiskeythrottleshow.com. The show will also be available on our YouTube channel by searching The Whiskey Throttle Show

