“Yeah, after my arm injury, this was the first win that I've gotten back. Yeah, I don't know. Honestly, the track was way different than it even was for SMX last year, way more hard packed last year. This year was super soft. I was a little bit surprised, it was almost like a new venue, I guess, you know, like just the dirt was so incredibly soft, so. I don't know, it has nothing to do with this venue. I think it's just that I'm locked in at the moment, it doesn't matter where I go.”

The significance of this comeback, being in the championship fight so close to the end, is not lost on Ken, “Honestly, at one point, I never thought I would be in this position again. Even once I started racing after my arm injuries, you know, I didn't feel the same physically, mentally. There were just a few years where it just was tough and sometimes when you're at the bottom like that, it's just way harder to dig yourself out of that. So yeah, the hard truth, I never thought I would be in this position again, but part of me also believed, and I don't know, here we are. This is kind of new to me too, right? So, I'm just enjoying every bit of it and a lot of work has been put in by my team, by me personally and I am just thankful to be in this position.”

Win or lose, Ken has the right mentality. To be in this position after all he has gone through, is a feat in itself. That perspective, too, could pay off for him as the pressure begins to build. Can he stay in the same place, physically and mentally, over the next five races? Ken says that "even if this goes south...I have nothing to lose." The real winners in this scenario are the fans who get to watch this incredible resurgence of Ken Roczen and this championship battle.