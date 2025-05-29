250

Max Anstie – Leg | Out

Anstie is still dealing with the broken leg he sustained in Birmingham. The recovery process has proved more difficult than anticipated, and he’ll miss the first few rounds.

Daxton Bennick – Concussion, Back | Out

Bennick sustained a big concussion in Philadelphia and will miss the opening rounds of Pro Motocross.

Pierce Brown – Back | Out

Brown has been out since fracturing his T5 vertebra in Tampa. At this point we do not have a timeline for his return to racing, but he did recently get back on the bike.

Cole Davies - Arm, Nose | Out

Davies sustained a broken right arm and nose during qualifying at the final supercross race of the year. There is no timetable on his return.

Evan Ferry – Achilles | Out

Ferry is looking at a return to racing at RedBud after tearing his Achilles tendon at A1.

Austin Forkner – Leg | In

Forkner crashed at Fox Raceway and sustained cuts on his left thigh. He received stitches between motos and went back out for the second moto.

Cameron McAdoo – Knee | Out

McAdoo is recovering from a torn ACL. We do not have a timetable for his return.

Carson Mumford – Ankle | Out

Mumford injured his ankle in Birmingham. Mumford told us the ankle is doing well, but he’s not sure when he’ll be racing again.

Jett Reynolds – Leg | Out

Reynolds is eyeing a return to racing at Southwick following a broken leg sustained while practicing during supercross.

Nick Romano – Shoulder | In

Romano had an incident at Fox Raceway and dislocated his shoulder. He’s expected to race Hangtown.

Jalek Swoll – Achilles | Out

Swoll tore his Achilles before A1 and is expected back for High Point.

Nate Thrasher – Banged Up | TBD

Thrasher crashed in the first moto at Fox Raceway and was run over multiple times. Somehow, he got up and finished the moto, but ended up going to the hospital as a precaution. He says he’s doing everything he can to be ready for Hangtown.

Gavin Towers – Foot | In

Towers came together with Austin Forkner on the landing of a jump at Fox Raceway and injured his foot. He’s expected to race at Hangtown.