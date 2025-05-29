The second round of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place this Saturday at the Michael’s Reno Powersports Hangtown Motocross Classic in Northern California. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.
450
Justin Barcia - Knee | Out
Barcia sat the last several rounds of supercross out with a knee injury. He was scheduled to return for AMA Pro Motocross but made the decision to abstain from racing until he was 100 percent ready to perform at his best.
Dylan Ferrandis – Leg | Out
Ferrandis has a stress fracture in his leg and will miss, at least, most of Pro Motocross. There’s a chance he might catch some races at the end of the season.
Joey Savatgy – Finger | In
Savatgy broke his finger during qualifying at Fox Raceway. He raced anyway, going 8-10 for eighth overall. He’s in for Hangtown.
Chase Sexton – Banged Up | Out
Sexton crashed out of the first moto at Fox Raceway and didn’t line up for the second moto. A specific injury has not been named but the defending 450 National Motocross Champion is out for Hangtown, at least. “I’m definitely banged up after last weekend’s crash but thankfully there’s nothing broken so that’s a positive,” said Sexton. “I’ve made the decision to sit out this weekend’s race and focus on getting back to 100%."
250
Max Anstie – Leg | Out
Anstie is still dealing with the broken leg he sustained in Birmingham. The recovery process has proved more difficult than anticipated, and he’ll miss the first few rounds.
Daxton Bennick – Concussion, Back | Out
Bennick sustained a big concussion in Philadelphia and will miss the opening rounds of Pro Motocross.
Pierce Brown – Back | Out
Brown has been out since fracturing his T5 vertebra in Tampa. At this point we do not have a timeline for his return to racing, but he did recently get back on the bike.
Cole Davies - Arm, Nose | Out
Davies sustained a broken right arm and nose during qualifying at the final supercross race of the year. There is no timetable on his return.
Evan Ferry – Achilles | Out
Ferry is looking at a return to racing at RedBud after tearing his Achilles tendon at A1.
Austin Forkner – Leg | In
Forkner crashed at Fox Raceway and sustained cuts on his left thigh. He received stitches between motos and went back out for the second moto.
Cameron McAdoo – Knee | Out
McAdoo is recovering from a torn ACL. We do not have a timetable for his return.
Carson Mumford – Ankle | Out
Mumford injured his ankle in Birmingham. Mumford told us the ankle is doing well, but he’s not sure when he’ll be racing again.
Jett Reynolds – Leg | Out
Reynolds is eyeing a return to racing at Southwick following a broken leg sustained while practicing during supercross.
Nick Romano – Shoulder | In
Romano had an incident at Fox Raceway and dislocated his shoulder. He’s expected to race Hangtown.
Jalek Swoll – Achilles | Out
Swoll tore his Achilles before A1 and is expected back for High Point.
Nate Thrasher – Banged Up | TBD
Thrasher crashed in the first moto at Fox Raceway and was run over multiple times. Somehow, he got up and finished the moto, but ended up going to the hospital as a precaution. He says he’s doing everything he can to be ready for Hangtown.
Gavin Towers – Foot | In
Towers came together with Austin Forkner on the landing of a jump at Fox Raceway and injured his foot. He’s expected to race at Hangtown.