It sounds like Nate Thrasher has been cleared of any serious injuries following a trip to the hospital on Saturday after the first 250 Class moto. Thrasher scored 32nd in the first moto and he did take the checkered flag, but report from Yamaha was that he was not going to start the second moto and he was on his way to the hospital as a precaution following a crash early in the moto.

Yamaha posted Saturday:

“Rider Update: Unfortunately, Nate Thrasher will not line up for the second moto at Fox Raceway. The Tennessee rider was involved in a first moto crash and as a precaution, is being transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.”

Then, Yamaha’s post-race press release has the following information:

“Thrasher qualified 19th and then unfortunately crashed on the opening lap of the first moto and was run over multiple times. Showing grit and determination, the Tennessee rider rejoined the race and did what he could to earn the best result possible, finishing 32nd. In a lot of pain after the moto, he was evaluated on site at the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit, and as a precaution, he was transported to a local hospital to seek further evaluation. Thankfully, he avoided serious injury and will work towards returning next weekend.

Thrasher posted an update on his Instagram on Monday:

“Tough day out there—got caught in a crash on the first lap and ended up getting run over a few times. I gave it everything I had to finish the race, but once I pulled off, the adrenaline wore off and the pain kicked in hard. Medics sent me to the hospital just to be safe—thankfully, it’s nothing more than some contusions. I’ll be doing everything I can to be ready for Hangtown. Thanks for all the support! 💪🏽”

Wil Hahn, the new 250 Team General Manager for Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, said the following in a post-race release: