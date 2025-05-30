Results Archive
GNCC
Hoosier
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Motocross
Fox Raceway
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
France
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 31
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 1
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 7
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 8
News
Full Schedule
Pro Motocross, GNCC, and MXGP Broadcast and Streaming Information

Pro Motocross, GNCC, and MXGP Broadcast and Streaming Information

May 30, 2025, 8:00am

This weekend, round two of the 11-round AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place at the Hangtown Motocross Classic in Rancho Cordova, California.

On Saturday afternoon, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Peacock. There will be a pre-race show live this weekend on Peacock, starting at 3:30 p.m. EDT/12:30 p.m. PDT. Live coverage of the points-paying motos will start at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT on Peacock.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.

Viewers can also listen to the full moto broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with the Hangtown Motocross Classic also starting at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT).

The second round of the 2025 Women’s Motocross Championship (WMX) takes place on Friday, but there is no way to watch it live unless you are at the track. Follow along with WMX live timing and scoring on Friday at https://resultsmx.com/wmx/live.aspx.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season is back in action this weekend on the Pennsylvania/West Virginia line for the Mason-Dixon GNCC. Tune into RacerTV.com for the free live broadcast of both PM races (quads on Saturday at 2 p.m. Eastern, bikes on Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern).

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) takes over Germany this weekend for the round ten MXGP of Germany. Follow along there on MXGP-TV.com both Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos).

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

  • Motocross

    Hangtown

     Scouting Moto Combine and WMX Round
    Saturday, May 31
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      May 31 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      May 31 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Motos 
      Live
      May 31 - 4:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Motos 
      Live
      May 31 - 4:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
Hangtown Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule

International (Outside of the United States)

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing

Mason-Dixon GNCC TV & Streaming Schedule

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Germany

     WMX and EMX125
    Sunday, June 1
    • MX2 Time Practice 
      Live
      May 31 - 7:35 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Time Practice 
      Live
      May 31 - 8:10 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Qualifying Race 
      Live
      May 31 - 10:25 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying Race 
      Live
      May 31 - 11:15 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      June 1 - 7:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      June 1 - 8:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      June 1 - 10:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      June 1 - 11:00 AM
      MXGP TV
MXGP of Germany MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule

Race Day Schedule

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Note: All Times Local to Rancho Cordova, California.

2025 Hangtown Motocross Classic Weekend Schedule
2025 Hangtown Motocross Classic Weekend Schedule Pro Motocross

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing

Friday, May 30, 2025

  • 9:00am Gates Open
  • 2:00pm – 6:00pm ATV, eMTB & Bike Registration - All Classes
  • 4:00pm Specialized Turbo eMTB Racing (doubleheader)
  • 12:00am Gates Close

Saturday, May 31, 2025

  • 6:00am Gates Open
  • 7:00am – 7:45 amYouth ATV & Micro Registration
  • 8:00am 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
  • 8:45am 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
  • 9:30am – 10:30 amYouth ATV Race (1 hr event)
  • 8:05am Amateur ATV Registration
  • 11:00am Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
  • 10:05am Pro ATV Registration
  • 1:30pm – 4:30 pme MTB Registration
  • 2:00pm – 4:00pm Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
  • 2:00pm Bike Registration - all classes
  • 5:00pm Specialized Turbo eMTB Racing (doubleheader)
  • 6:00pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing
  • 7:00pm MXers for Jesus Chapel Service
  • 7:30pm 10th Annual Mowgli Memorial Dog Show presented by Paws Up!
  • 12:00am Gates Close

Sunday, June 1, 2025

  • 6:00am Gates Open
  • 7:00am – 7:45am Youth Bike Registration
  • 8:00am – 9:30am Youth Bike Race (90 min. event)
  • 8:05am – 9:45am Amateur Bike Registration
  • 10:00am – 12:00pm Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
  • 10:05am – 12:45pm Pro Bike Registration
  • 1:00pm – 4:00pm Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)

2025 Souvenir Programs

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

View the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship souvenir program.

To pick up a souvenir program while at the traces, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.

Other Links

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

General

Pro Motocross Live Timing

Related: SMX League Rolls Out Live Timing and Scoring App

2025 AMA National Numbers

Hangtown Motocross Classic

Hangtown Motocross Classic Race Center

Motocross

Hangtown - 250 Provisional Entry List

May 31, 2025
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
Revised: May 28 2025 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
6 Jeremy Martin Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
10 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States Honda CRF250R Works Edition
16 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, France France KTM 250 SX-F
19 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States Triumph TF 250-X
23 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F
Full Entry List
Motocross

Hangtown - 450 Provisional Entry List

May 31, 2025
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
Revised: May 28 2025 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
17 Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States Honda CRF450R
Full Entry List

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing

General

GNCC Live Timing

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

General

MXGP Live Timing

Follow

Racer X

X — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

Pro Motocross

X — @promotocross
Instagram — @promotocross
Facebook — @promotocross
YouTube — American Motocross 

Grand National Cross Country Series

X — @gnccracing
Instagram — @gncc_racing
Facebook — @gnccracing
YouTube — RacerTV

Other Info

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Hangtown Motocross Classic
Address: 13300 White Rock Rd, Folsom, CA 95630

Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT 

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing

Mathews Farm
Address: 218 Taylortown Rd, Mount Morris PA  15349

Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific

Tickets

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Get tickets to the Hangtown Motocross Classic.

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing

Get tickets to GNCC.

Track Maps

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

2025 Hangtown Motocross Classic fan map.
2025 Hangtown Motocross Classic fan map. Pro Motocross

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing

2025 Mason-Dixon GNCC layout.
2025 Mason-Dixon GNCC layout. GNCC Racing

2025 Championship Standings

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Motocross

250 Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 50
2Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 44
3Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 38
4Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 36
5Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 35
Full Standings
Motocross

450 Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 50
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 40
3Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 38
4Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 37
5Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 36
Full Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 148
2Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 147
3Angus Riordan Australia Australia 122
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 105
5Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 100
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 189
2Angus Riordan Australia Australia 168
3Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 154
4Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 120
5Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 112
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1James Jenkins House Springs, MO United States 174
2Isaiah Brown Belpre, OH United States 124
3Raley L Messer Beaver Dam, KY United States 119
4Jayson T Crawford Rock Falls, IL United States 116
5James D Simpson Wilmington, NC United States 102
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 184
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 166
3Tayla Jones Yass, Australia Australia 130
4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 119
5Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States 94
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2025

PositionRider Points
2Simon Längenfelder Germany 446
1Andrea Adamo Italy 438
3Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 419
4Liam Everts Belgium 353
6Thibault Benistant France 316
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2025

PositionRider Points
1Romain Febvre France 441
2Lucas Coenen Belgium 394
3Glenn Coldenhoff The Netherlands 307
4Tim Gajser Slovenia 305
5Ruben Fernandez Spain 292
Full Standings
Read Now
July 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted