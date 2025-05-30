This weekend, round two of the 11-round AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place at the Hangtown Motocross Classic in Rancho Cordova, California.

On Saturday afternoon, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Peacock. There will be a pre-race show live this weekend on Peacock, starting at 3:30 p.m. EDT/12:30 p.m. PDT. Live coverage of the points-paying motos will start at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT on Peacock.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.

Viewers can also listen to the full moto broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with the Hangtown Motocross Classic also starting at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT).

The second round of the 2025 Women’s Motocross Championship (WMX) takes place on Friday, but there is no way to watch it live unless you are at the track. Follow along with WMX live timing and scoring on Friday at https://resultsmx.com/wmx/live.aspx.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season is back in action this weekend on the Pennsylvania/West Virginia line for the Mason-Dixon GNCC. Tune into RacerTV.com for the free live broadcast of both PM races (quads on Saturday at 2 p.m. Eastern, bikes on Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern).

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) takes over Germany this weekend for the round ten MXGP of Germany. Follow along there on MXGP-TV.com both Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos).

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

AMA Pro Motocross Championship