This weekend, round two of the 11-round AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place at the Hangtown Motocross Classic in Rancho Cordova, California.
On Saturday afternoon, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Peacock. There will be a pre-race show live this weekend on Peacock, starting at 3:30 p.m. EDT/12:30 p.m. PDT. Live coverage of the points-paying motos will start at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT on Peacock.
The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.
Viewers can also listen to the full moto broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with the Hangtown Motocross Classic also starting at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT).
The second round of the 2025 Women’s Motocross Championship (WMX) takes place on Friday, but there is no way to watch it live unless you are at the track. Follow along with WMX live timing and scoring on Friday at https://resultsmx.com/wmx/live.aspx.
The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season is back in action this weekend on the Pennsylvania/West Virginia line for the Mason-Dixon GNCC. Tune into RacerTV.com for the free live broadcast of both PM races (quads on Saturday at 2 p.m. Eastern, bikes on Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern).
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) takes over Germany this weekend for the round ten MXGP of Germany. Follow along there on MXGP-TV.com both Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos).
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
- Motocross
HangtownScouting Moto Combine and WMX Round
Saturday, May 31
International (Outside of the United States)
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing
- GNCC
Mason-DixoneMTB Round 3 & 4 - FRI & SAT
Live Now
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
- MXGP
MXGP of GermanyWMX and EMX125
Sunday, June 1
- MX2 Time PracticeLiveMay 31 - 7:35 AM
- MXGP Time PracticeLiveMay 31 - 8:10 AM
- MX2 Qualifying RaceLiveMay 31 - 10:25 AM
- MXGP Qualifying RaceLiveMay 31 - 11:15 AM
- MX2 Race 1LiveJune 1 - 7:00 AM
- MXGP Race 1LiveJune 1 - 8:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2LiveJune 1 - 10:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2LiveJune 1 - 11:00 AM
Race Day Schedule
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Note: All Times Local to Rancho Cordova, California.
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing
Friday, May 30, 2025
- 9:00am Gates Open
- 2:00pm – 6:00pm ATV, eMTB & Bike Registration - All Classes
- 4:00pm Specialized Turbo eMTB Racing (doubleheader)
- 12:00am Gates Close
Saturday, May 31, 2025
- 6:00am Gates Open
- 7:00am – 7:45 amYouth ATV & Micro Registration
- 8:00am 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
- 8:45am 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
- 9:30am – 10:30 amYouth ATV Race (1 hr event)
- 8:05am Amateur ATV Registration
- 11:00am Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
- 10:05am Pro ATV Registration
- 1:30pm – 4:30 pme MTB Registration
- 2:00pm – 4:00pm Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
- 2:00pm Bike Registration - all classes
- 5:00pm Specialized Turbo eMTB Racing (doubleheader)
- 6:00pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing
- 7:00pm MXers for Jesus Chapel Service
- 7:30pm 10th Annual Mowgli Memorial Dog Show presented by Paws Up!
- 12:00am Gates Close
Sunday, June 1, 2025
- 6:00am Gates Open
- 7:00am – 7:45am Youth Bike Registration
- 8:00am – 9:30am Youth Bike Race (90 min. event)
- 8:05am – 9:45am Amateur Bike Registration
- 10:00am – 12:00pm Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
- 10:05am – 12:45pm Pro Bike Registration
- 1:00pm – 4:00pm Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)
2025 Souvenir Programs
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
View the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship souvenir program.
To pick up a souvenir program while at the traces, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.
Other Links
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
General
Hangtown Motocross Classic
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|6
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|16
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|KTM 250 SX-F
|19
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|Triumph TF 250-X
|23
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|17
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|Honda CRF450R
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing
General
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
General
Other Info
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Address: 13300 White Rock Rd, Folsom, CA 95630
Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing
Mathews Farm
Address: 218 Taylortown Rd, Mount Morris PA 15349
Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific
Tickets
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Get tickets to the Hangtown Motocross Classic.
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing
Track Maps
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing
2025 Championship Standings
AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|50
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|44
|3
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|38
|4
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|36
|5
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|35
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|50
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|40
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|38
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|37
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|36
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|148
|2
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|147
|3
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|122
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|105
|5
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|100
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|189
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|168
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|154
|4
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|120
|5
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|112
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|James Jenkins
|House Springs, MO
|174
|2
|Isaiah Brown
|Belpre, OH
|124
|3
|Raley L Messer
|Beaver Dam, KY
|119
|4
|Jayson T Crawford
|Rock Falls, IL
|116
|5
|James D Simpson
|Wilmington, NC
|102
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|184
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|166
|3
|Tayla Jones
|Yass, Australia
|130
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|119
|5
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|94
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|2
|Simon Längenfelder
|446
|1
|Andrea Adamo
|438
|3
|Kay de Wolf
|419
|4
|Liam Everts
|353
|6
|Thibault Benistant
|316
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Romain Febvre
|441
|2
|Lucas Coenen
|394
|3
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|307
|4
|Tim Gajser
|305
|5
|Ruben Fernandez
|292