Joey Savatgy and WMX Rider Charli Cannon Both Raced Through Finger Injuries at Fox Raceway

Below is the full post-race release from the Quad Lock Honda team.

Joey Savatgy: The Fight to Fulfill His True Potential — 8th Overall in Round 1 AMA MX RD1

Pala, California – Joey Savatgy’s career has been a rollercoaster of success, setbacks, and sheer perseverance. A two-time 250 AMA Pro Motocross bronze medalist, a seven-time AMA 250 race motocross winner, and the 2019 450 Rookie of the Year, Savatgy has proven he belongs at the front of the pack. But in a sport as brutal as motocross, talent is only part of the equation.

Over the last five years, Savatgy has endured multiple injuries and watched two of his race teams shut down. Yet his tenacity never wavered. In 2022, he stepped in as a fill-in rider with a factory team and scored a top three race finish in the 450 class — a testament to his resilience and elite capability.

Now in his first full Pro Motocross season with Quad Lock Honda, Savatgy continues to rebuild — physically and competitively. Round 1 of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship brought both promise and pain.

He started strong, qualifying 6th in Q1, ahead of several factory riders, despite it being his first 450 motocross round in two years. But misfortune struck in Q2 when he fractured his finger after striking a medical track marker. Refusing to bow out, Savatgy pushed through the pain to compete in both motos.

He finished 8th in Moto 1 with a late-race charge that highlighted his conditioning and mental toughness. In Moto 2, he fought to 10th — his combined effort placing him 8th overall for the round.

“Breaking my finger in Q2 wasn’t ideal, but there are a lot of positives to take from the weekend. This is the team’s first full motocross season, and we’ve been working hard with Factory Connection to gather data and improve. The bike is solid. I know there’s more in the tank,” said Savatgy.

His focus is clear: steady improvement.

“I need to keep building my speed, especially as I’m still coming back from my Supercross injury. At the same time, we’re working on refining the bike. Jett [Lawrence] has proven what it’s capable of, and I know we can close the gap. We beat several factory riders this weekend, and that’s something to be proud of,” Savatgy added.

Team Principal Martin Davalos praised Savatgy’s resolve:

“Joey showed a lot of heart this weekend. He rode through real pain and still delivered a strong result. We’re on the best bike — Jett is proving that, and so are we in the privateer ranks. We’re here to earn respect, push for results, and grow every weekend.”

Davalos also acknowledged the broader effort across the team:

“Both Joey and Charli Cannon raced with injuries this weekend. No one wants to see their riders hurt, but the spirit within this team is inspiring. They refuse to quit — that makes all of us work harder.”

With Round 2 just around the corner at Prairie City SVRA, the focus is on recovery, progress, and podium potential.