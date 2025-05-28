Even though Honda HRC Progressive rider Chance Hymas got his first ever Monster Energy AMA Supercross win at Foxborough earlier this year, Hymas has admitted that his focus has mostly been on the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. That seemed apparent when he came out at Fox Raceway and set the fastest qualifying time by 1.6 seconds. He was then leading the first moto when he tipped over in a corner and it all sort of fell apart from there. In the second moto, he rode well but started way back. Still, he was able to manage 3-6 moto scores for fourth overall and salvage some points. Our Steve Matthes caught up with Chance after the race to get his take.

Racer X: You were great in qualifying, third in the first moto, but a bad start in the second moto kinda did you in a little bit.

Chance Hymas: Yeah, that was definitely a bummer, wheelied right off the start and that was it. I feel like I started, 25th, 20th, I don’t know. Too far back when everyone else started up front. But man, I digged, I think I had like five or six laps in a row where I was fastest on track. I was digging through the pack, I got stuck behind a couple of guys and couldn’t pass them, by the time I got to sixth the gap was closable and I was digging then I had a pretty big moment after the finish line with about two laps to go. I put in another solid lap after that but I didn’t catch them, so I was like, “Ahh just bringer in.” I knew I had fourth overall. It's not where I wanted to be, I wanted to be on the podium at least salvage a podium here. But one position off where I wanted to be this weekend so not too bad. I feel like I did pretty good damage control and will go again next weekend.

First moto obviously you had the crash, but you had the speed all day long.

Yeah definitely, not going to lie I was fighting the bike a little bit in the first moto. I have kind of been going back and forth between settings, one setting is a little too stiff, one is a little too soft. I went to my softer one during Q1, and obviously I did my fast time on it, but I was on the limit for sure.