First of all, thank you to Eli Tomac for showing up at all. This AMA Pro Motocross Championship opener was hyped to the max, but it’s amazing how quickly that can turn. Within a few laps of practice, it was clear Jett Lawrence was back to pre-ACL form, answering one major question. In the motos, Chase Sexton was out of contention immediately, and Jorge Prado was clearly not showing his full form yet. Jett won the first moto with ease. This threatened to shift from craziest season ever to 2023-style Jett Domination real fast.

Luckily for the fans, Eli Tomac is still ready. He could have left years ago. Remember even the 2023 season started with only a guarantee of racing supercross. Yet in 2025 he’s a hungry as ever and still damned fast outdoors. That led to a scintillating second moto at Fox Raceway, with the #3 and the #18 close nearly the whole way. Yes, Lawrence has a trademark way of winning, usually not pulling a lead any larger than the minimum needed. He’s won plenty of races while only holding a two second gap most of the way. But when it’s “Beast Mode” Tomac back there, the look is different, and the threat is real. Plus, Eli does have a notch on the wall, besting Jett the last time they really battled back at the San Diego Supercross in January.

“Honestly the biggest thing I can say is that battling in supercross is more fun than outdoors because it’s not as hot!” joked Lawrence after taking Pro Motocross round one. “But battling such a big name, and a guy who has accomplished such sick things, it comes to mind that this guy beat everyone one year at Hangtown by like a minute and a half. That was scary at first! I got to race a guy who has done this! So then to versus [race against] him, and not quite pick his brain but see how he does it. In San Diego, I lost that race because of those switch backs by the mechanics area, he was coming out where I was coming in, and he had a fresh berm, and I would have never had thought of using that. It’s really cool to race someone like Eli, who knows so much.”