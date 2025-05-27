First of all, thank you to Eli Tomac for showing up at all. This AMA Pro Motocross Championship opener was hyped to the max, but it’s amazing how quickly that can turn. Within a few laps of practice, it was clear Jett Lawrence was back to pre-ACL form, answering one major question. In the motos, Chase Sexton was out of contention immediately, and Jorge Prado was clearly not showing his full form yet. Jett won the first moto with ease. This threatened to shift from craziest season ever to 2023-style Jett Domination real fast.
Luckily for the fans, Eli Tomac is still ready. He could have left years ago. Remember even the 2023 season started with only a guarantee of racing supercross. Yet in 2025 he’s a hungry as ever and still damned fast outdoors. That led to a scintillating second moto at Fox Raceway, with the #3 and the #18 close nearly the whole way. Yes, Lawrence has a trademark way of winning, usually not pulling a lead any larger than the minimum needed. He’s won plenty of races while only holding a two second gap most of the way. But when it’s “Beast Mode” Tomac back there, the look is different, and the threat is real. Plus, Eli does have a notch on the wall, besting Jett the last time they really battled back at the San Diego Supercross in January.
“Honestly the biggest thing I can say is that battling in supercross is more fun than outdoors because it’s not as hot!” joked Lawrence after taking Pro Motocross round one. “But battling such a big name, and a guy who has accomplished such sick things, it comes to mind that this guy beat everyone one year at Hangtown by like a minute and a half. That was scary at first! I got to race a guy who has done this! So then to versus [race against] him, and not quite pick his brain but see how he does it. In San Diego, I lost that race because of those switch backs by the mechanics area, he was coming out where I was coming in, and he had a fresh berm, and I would have never had thought of using that. It’s really cool to race someone like Eli, who knows so much.”
Tomac, never one to use more words than needed, summed it up like this:
“For me, this is probably the second time we really battled [San Diego], we maybe battled a little bit as des Nations too,” he said. “You have to expect a guy like that to be there like that. It’s been enjoyable.”
The second moto was high speed chess, with Lawrence and Tomac each having strengths, and Tomac making multiple runs, with Lawrence playing defense.
“In moto two we both had our strong areas on the track,” said Tomac. “Unfortunately for me I was behind him the whole time! But it was a good learning experience for me to see his lines and see his style. Yeah, it was a good battle for about 30 minutes!”
Late in the race, Lawrence had enough left in the tank to pull away. Still, there’s no doubt Tomac, the four-time 450 National Motocross Champion is ready.
That second moto battle keeps the mystery headed up the road to Hangtown. Lawrence won round one, and he has never lost an overall at Fox Raceway, a magical 8-0 in his career. All three second motos he’s raced on a 450 there have been close, though. Sexton was glued to him most of the way in 2023 and 2024, and Tomac hung for 30 minutes this time. Lawrence also admitted that it’s a very hard track to pass on. His incredible outdoor starts are still here, which gives him the advantage of being out front each time. Then he manages the pressure from there.
“It’s very, very rare in a whole lap or in motos that you’re going all out,” said Lawrence. “Especially this track, it can only take so much traction before you start to slide out. You can only go so fast in so many areas. I can’t really give you a percentage of how hard I was pushing because I’m bad at numbers!”
Jett was then asked if he could have could you have gone faster if Tomac did.
“I don’t know!” Jett laughed. “I’m glad he didn’t though!”
There was a time last year when the relationship between Tomac and Lawrence had turned icy. That’s clearly thawed, with Jett’s non-serious attitude making it tough for even the normally-stoic Tomac to do anything but laugh at his response.
“Right now, when I hear Hangtown I have that image of Eli wiping everyone by a minute and a half!” said Jett. “We just have to go there and minimize the mistakes and not complicate things.”
Several times during the press conference, Tomac buried his face in his hands while laughing at Lawrence's answers.
On a serious note, it's pretty clear both riders are strong after missing time with injuries.
“I felt pretty strong all day and especially after recovering from an injury,” said Tomac. “It was good. I look back on the day, and I wish I had changed a few things in moto one. Always trying to learn things and improve, even at this age.”
If we’re noting that Jett seems back to his old happy-go-lucky ways, Tomac, also, seems happy to be in this battle. After the moto, he looked totally unbothered.
“The usual guys are fast, so let’s go back, try to improve it and get better,” Tomac said.
Onto Hangtown we go, Lawrence versus Tomac outdoors for the first time ever. At round one, it was as good as advertised.
Jett Lawrence's professional results at Fox Raceway at Pala:
Jett LawrenceLandsborough, Australia
|Position
|Race
|Class
|Date
|Bike
|1
MotocrossFox Raceway
|450
|May 24, 2025
|Honda CRF450R
|1
MotocrossFox Raceway
|450
|May 25, 2024
|Honda CRF450R
|1
MotocrossFox Raceway
|450
|May 27, 2023
|Honda CRF450R
|1
MotocrossFox Raceway 2
|250
|September 3, 2022
|Honda CRF250R
|1
MotocrossFox Raceway 1
|250
|May 28, 2022
|Honda CRF250R
|1
MotocrossFox Raceway 2
|250
|September 4, 2021
|Honda CRF250R
|1
MotocrossFox Raceway 1
|250
|May 29, 2021
|Honda CRF250R
|1
MotocrossFox Raceway
|250
|October 10, 2020
|Honda CRF250R