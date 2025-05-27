Cochran and DiFrancesco Solid in Respective Returns to Racing

It was a solid day for the Rockstar Energy GasGas Factory Racing team at the AMA Pro Motocross Championship opener. Both riders—Casey Cochran and Ryder DiFrancesco—were returning from racing after separate injuries. Cochran suffered a broken leg back in November during the pre-season, sidelining him for all of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in his first season under his newly-branded Rockstar Energy GasGas setup.
DiFrancesco was really impressive in the first two rounds of the 250SX West Division, scoring fourth and fifth at the Anaheim 1 and San Diego SX rounds, respectively, before a brutal practice crash left him sidelined for the rest of the season. He suffered a fractured radial, a broken left rib, and internal abdominal damage in the crash. Both riders had been away from the races but got back to riding and ramped up their programs ahead of the Pro Motocross opener.
Cochran scored 14-11 finishes for 12th overall as DiFrancesco scored 17-9 finishes for 13th overall. It was Cochran’s first race on his #40 GasGas MC 250F, after a handful of years as a Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider both as an amateur and into the first full racing year of his professional career in 2024.
Cochran posted on Instagram:
“Man I’ve missed being at the track on race day, felt so good to be back at the races. Decent day for me @foxraceway got some things to improve. Ready for a fun summer 🏖️”
Here is the post-race release from GasGas:
Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing’s Casey Cochran and Ryder DiFrancesco raced to consistent results at Round 1 of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Fox Raceway on Saturday, setting a promising foundation to build upon for the remainder of the summer.
- GASGAS debutant Casey Cochran claims 12th overall in 250MX
- 13th overall score for Ryder D in his return to competition
- Both riders back on track in opening round at Fox Raceway!
Equipped with the GASGAS MC 250F Factory Edition, Cochran was seventh fastest on the 250MX combined qualifying timesheets, before racing to a P14 result in the opening Moto of the season. An 11th position in Moto 2 gave the 18-year-old 12th overall, and plenty of momentum entering Hangtown next weekend.
“It was a decent day for me. I felt good in the morning, and overall I have a good feeling on the bike, so getting the first race nerves out of the way is good. I’m happy with how our day went, there are still plenty of improvements to be made, but I’m stoked to be back racing and charging for the next 10 rounds.”
250MX teammate DiFrancesco concluded the first Moto with a P17 result, before a strong rebound in Moto 2 had the GASGAS MC 250F Factory Edition rider climb into ninth place, scoring a top 10 Moto finish in his return from an early-season injury.
"It’s good to be back! Just to get a day under my belt is something I have been missing, so it was nice to be back. Moto 2 was a positive for us, running up front for a while and being able to see the pace, then ultimately ending up in ninth. I'm glad to be back at the races, and looking forward to next week.”