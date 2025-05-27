Cochran and DiFrancesco Solid in Respective Returns to Racing

It was a solid day for the Rockstar Energy GasGas Factory Racing team at the AMA Pro Motocross Championship opener. Both riders—Casey Cochran and Ryder DiFrancesco—were returning from racing after separate injuries. Cochran suffered a broken leg back in November during the pre-season, sidelining him for all of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in his first season under his newly-branded Rockstar Energy GasGas setup.

DiFrancesco was really impressive in the first two rounds of the 250SX West Division, scoring fourth and fifth at the Anaheim 1 and San Diego SX rounds, respectively, before a brutal practice crash left him sidelined for the rest of the season. He suffered a fractured radial, a broken left rib, and internal abdominal damage in the crash. Both riders had been away from the races but got back to riding and ramped up their programs ahead of the Pro Motocross opener.

Cochran scored 14-11 finishes for 12th overall as DiFrancesco scored 17-9 finishes for 13th overall. It was Cochran’s first race on his #40 GasGas MC 250F, after a handful of years as a Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider both as an amateur and into the first full racing year of his professional career in 2024.

Cochran posted on Instagram: