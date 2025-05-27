Results Archive
GNCC
Hoosier
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Motocross
Fox Raceway
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
France
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Fri May 30
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 31
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 1
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 7
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 8
News
Full Schedule

Jorge Prado on MX Opener: "I'm a little bit disappointed. I expected more, but realistically, it's fair that we struggled"

May 27, 2025, 12:45pm
Jorge Prado on MX Opener: “I'm a little bit disappointed. I expected more, but realistically, it's fair that we struggled”

With the start of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, we saw a handful of top factory riders returning from injuries suffered in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. One of them was Jorge Prado, who made his Pro Motocross debut on Saturday. The four-time FIM Motocross World Champion (2018 and 2019 MX2 Champion and 2023 and 2024 MXGP Champion) lined up for his first Pro Motocross round just a few months after a shoulder injury ended his debut full 450SX after only two races.

Expecting to be a race winner and championship contender, Prado finished 7-6 for sixth overall in his first motocross race on his Monster Energy Kawasaki KX450.

After the race, the Kawasaki team press release quoted Prado saying the following about his Pro Motocross debut:

“Round 1 is done here at Fox Raceway and I'm a little bit disappointed. I expected more, but realistically, it's fair that we struggled. I’m coming off an injury, and on top of that, I’ve never raced outdoors on the Kawasaki. We only had four weeks on the new bike, trying to build a setup, so it’s normal that it wasn’t 100%. But that’s the mentality of a racer—you always want to be battling up front. And as a world champion, even more so, especially when you're used to it. Still, the season has started. We got some good feedback, we know what to work on, and hopefully the next rounds will be better. Qualifying was okay—nothing crazy. I was trying to push a bit to get a better start. I made some passes on the first lap, but then I lost the rear wheel of the rider ahead and had to push to the end. I was catching the two guys ahead of me in the final laps, but it wasn’t quite enough. The second moto was P6—a little better than the first one. Small steps. I did my best, and that’s what counts.”

Prado posted the following short caption on Instagram:

“P.6 overall :/
@racekawasaki and I will keep working hard ⛏️
Matter of time…”

Motocross

Fox Raceway (Pala) - 450

May 24, 2025
Fox Raceway at Pala
Pala, CA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 1 - 1 Honda CRF450R
2 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 4 - 2 Yamaha YZ450F
3 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 3 - 4 Honda CRF450R Works Edition
4 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 5 - 3 KTM 450 SX-F
5 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 2 - 8 Yamaha YZ450F
6 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 7 - 6 Kawasaki KX450SR
Full Results

