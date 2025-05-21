Earlier this month, Steve Matthes posted that Jeremy Martin had signed a three-race AMA Pro Motocross Championship deal with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing. Today, the deal became official. Read about it below.

Martin Returns to Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing adds Jeremy Martin to their 250 lineup for the 2025 outdoor season

MARIETTA, Ga. – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing is pleased to announce that Jeremy Martin will join the team to race the 2025 Pro Motocross season aboard their potent YZ250F. After some time away from racing, the two-time 250MX Champion returns to action for a third chapter with the team where he enjoyed a lot of success.

In addition to his consecutive titles in 2014 and 2015, the rider from Millville, Minnesota, finished runner-up in 2017 and 2020, and has 20-career 250MX wins. He made his pro debut with the team in 2012 and then returned with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing for the 2021 and 2022 seasons, adding more Pro Motocross wins to his tally. Unfortunately, injuries have kept the rider from Millville, Minnesota, from contesting a full season in recent years. With some time away from racing, a reenergized Martin is eager to line up on the gate this weekend at the Pro Motocross season opener at Fox Raceway in Pala, California.

Jensen Hendler – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 Team Manager

“We’re excited to welcome back J Mart to the team for the outdoor season. He’s a proven title contender and knows what it takes to win. We’re looking forward to seeing what he can do this summer.”

Jeremy Martin – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing #6