Daxton Bennick Update After Philadelphia SX Showdown Crash
After a crash that caused the red flag in Saturday’s 250SX East/West Showdown main event at the Philadelphia Supercross, we have an update on Daxton Bennick. The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider made contact with the rear wheel of another rider and crashed hard, causing a red flag in order for the Alpinestars medical crew to tend to him. He was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.
Monday morning’s post-race recap release from Yamaha said Bennick would “seek further evaluation from his doctors after the weekend” but we learned some more information online last night. The North Carolina native suffered a concussion and a compression fracture in a vertebra in his back. Yamaha first posted the news:
“In his crash during the Philadelphia Supercross 250 Main Event, Daxton Bennick sustained a concussion. He also injured his back, and has a compression fracture that will not require surgery. The North Carolina rider is working with his doctors and the team to get back to 100% as soon as possible.”
Then, Bennick posted on his own Instagram:
“Happy to be somewhat ok from the crash in philly got cross jumped pretty hard after a bad start in the main just trying to get through the pack. I did compression fracture a vertebrae in my back and was knocked out for a short amount of time me and the team are gonna start working on a plan to get my recovery going and to come back when I’m ready I have a great group around me and wanna say thanks to everyone reaching out 👊🏻 @starracingyamaha”
Bennick scored second at the 250SX East Division season opener in Tampa, Florida, (his second career podium) but missed the following round in Detroit, Michigan, due to a concussion suffered in training during the week. The #34 has scored finishes of 7-11-5-5 until his crash in Pennsylvania (22nd). He sits eighth in the standings after seven rounds.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|117
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|117
|3
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|115
|4
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|103
|5
|Cullin Park
|Clermont, FL
|91
|6
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|89
|7
|
Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|78
|8
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|77
|9
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|77
|10
|Henry Miller
|Rochester, MN
|57