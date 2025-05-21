Beta Motorcycles Announces Record Numbers: Sales Increased 180 Percent Between 2018 and 2024

The following press release is from Beta Motorcycles:

Beta Sales Reach Record Numbers

Beta is proud to announce their sales in the USA have been growing at a very rapid rate since the beginning of 2008 when the new line of Off Road motorcycles were announced into the US market. Sales from 2008 through 2014 saw staggering increases due to the addition of the Trial range of motorcycles added in 2010 as well as the development and introduction of the complete range of two stroke models in 2013.

Sales between 2018 and 2024 have continued to show major growth as sales increased 180% during the last seven years. The company is still seeing close to an additional 10% growth from 2024 to 2025 despite a few other companies saturating the market.

Beta USA president, Tim Pilg, "I feel there are many reasons for this growth, it starts with our engineers developing the motorcycles, to our dealers that have grown their dealership with our brand, and also to the customers who continue to purchase new Beta's and at the same time, tell their friends about us. I am also very proud of our Beta USA staff as each one of them has a unique talent that they bring to the company providing a level of support to all Beta riders that I feel is unmatched! While this is a press release to share company information, it is really a Thank You to all involved in our special brand."

Beta USA continues to expand by adding new dealers in key markets without taking away sales from existing Beta dealers. Pilg continues, "We want to keep a good balance of dealers in each market area where they are not fighting for sales but rather focusing on being profitable so they can provide the Beta owner with a higher level of dealer service. We do however still have many "holes" in the states so we want to fill those."

Beta continues to be the highest resale off road motorcycle in the USA, mostly in part due to the overall demand for the products. Beta USA takes pride in the service that they provide to their 200 dealers nation-wide as well as their support they provide to all Beta owners.

Beta USA is the sole distribution arm for all Beta motorcycles in the US Market. Betamotor S.p.A. is the parent company based out of Florence, Italy where all of their products are manufactured and like Beta USA, is a family business. Beta has been manufacturing two-wheeled products since 1905, all by the same family.