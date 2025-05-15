A couple of months ago, Aaron Plessinger said on the PulpMX Show he would be on Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s podcast—The Dale Jr. Download—following the end of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. The Ohio native has shared his love for Dale Earnhardt Sr. over the years, especially during his post-race TV interview following his podium at this year's Daytona Supercross in March.

Plessinger was the latest guest Earnhardt Jr. has sat down with in the motorsports world. On Tuesday, Plessinger joined Earnhardt Jr. to talk about a variety of different topics.

Plessinger just finished sixth in the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX Championship and it was announced on May 8 that the #7 will be back with the Red Bull KTM team for 2026.

This interview was one of several recent opportunities with SMX riders to get in front of mainstream media, also joining Jett Lawrence attending the Met Gala, Haiden Deegan joining his sister Hailie on Fox & Friends in April on National Siblings Day, and a recent Austin Forkner profile on CNN.

The text below is from The Dale Jr. Download: