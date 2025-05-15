Results Archive
GNCC
Powerline Park
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Fri May 16
News
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 24
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 25
News
Full Schedule

Watch: Aaron Plessinger’s Interview with Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Dale Jr. Download Podcast

May 15, 2025, 12:30pm

A couple of months ago, Aaron Plessinger said on the PulpMX Show he would be on Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s podcast—The Dale Jr. Download—following the end of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. The Ohio native has shared his love for Dale Earnhardt Sr. over the years, especially during his post-race TV interview following his podium at this year's Daytona Supercross in March.

Plessinger was the latest guest Earnhardt Jr. has sat down with in the motorsports world. On Tuesday, Plessinger joined Earnhardt Jr. to talk about a variety of different topics. 

Plessinger just finished sixth in the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX Championship and it was announced on May 8 that the #7 will be back with the Red Bull KTM team for 2026.

This interview was one of several recent opportunities with SMX riders to get in front of mainstream media, also joining Jett Lawrence attending the Met Gala, Haiden Deegan joining his sister Hailie on Fox & Friends in April on National Siblings Day, and a recent Austin Forkner profile on CNN.

The text below is from The Dale Jr. Download:

Dale Earnhardt Jr. sets out to learn more about the world of motorcycle racing as he sits down with championship rider Aaron Plessinger. He recounts his worst injuries, biggest struggles, and greatest accomplishments in the Dirty Mo Media Studio.

Regarded as a fan favorite on the AMA Supercross and Motocross circuits, Aaron grew up around the sport thanks to his father, Scott, who was a champion off-road motorcyclist himself. Aaron explains that he followed in his father’s footsteps into the off-road world in the Grand National Cross Country Series, but ended up giving motocross a serious try and found a knack for it. He would get noticed during an event at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch and sign a deal with a factory Yamaha team, Star Racing.

Dale and Aaron discuss the different forms of motorcycle racing and how prevalent injuries are in the sport. Aaron explains that racers rarely complete the entire season due to the likelihood of getting hurt, and he shares stories of some of the attrition he’s faced over the years. The guys also chat about the training motocross racers go through and how bike setup and crew chiefs make a difference in the sport. Dale asks Aaron about the difference between good and great riders, to which he explains that confidence and mental toughness play a major role in racing success. They relate over the pressure that professional racers face and the methods they’ve used to overcome nervousness while competing. Finally, the guys chat about Aaron’s move to the Red Bull KTM team, his admiration of Dale Earnhardt Sr., and navigating fatherhood.

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 365
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 363
3Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 281
4Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 277
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 271
6Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 255
Full Standings

