GNCC
Powerline Park
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Angus Riordan
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Grant Davis
Supercross
Denver
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
MXGP of
Portugal
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
Supercross
Salt Lake City
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Spain
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
GNCC
Hoosier
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 24
MXGP of
France
Sun May 25
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Fri May 30
Seven MX Becomes Presenting Sponsor For May 31 Michael’s Reno Hangtown Motorcross Classic

May 15, 2025, 11:00am
The following press release is from Seven MX:

Murrieta, CA — Seven, the performance-driven brand founded by motocross legend James Stewart, is proud to step in as the presenting sponsor of the 2025 Michael’s Reno Hangtown Motocross Classic — one of the crown jewels of the Pro Motocross Championship.

Set for May 31st at the iconic Prairie City SVRA in Rancho Cordova, California, this year’s event marks the 56th running of Hangtown and the second stop of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

“Hangtown is everything motocross is supposed to be — raw, gritty, and full of history,” said Dennis Bloch, CEO of Seven. “We’re stoked to be part of such a legendary stop on the calendar, and even more excited to support the athletes who continue to push this sport forward. That same mindset drives everything we build at Seven.”

This new partnership is a big move for Seven as we continue to grow our footprint in the sport. Fans can expect a strong on-site presence with product giveaways and an interactive space where they can connect directly with the Seven team and get a firsthand look at the latest gear — all designed to add even more energy to an already electric event.

Michael’s Reno Powersports, the title sponsor of the event and a longtime force in the powersports scene, welcomed Seven to the team.

“We’re fired up to have Seven join us as presenting sponsor this year,” said Michael Gerow, Owner of Michael’s Reno. “As a partner of the MRPSBR Husqvarna Racing Team, Seven’s role as Presenting Sponsor of the 2025 Hangtown just makes sense — it’s a natural extension of our commitment to supporting top-tier racing and elevating the sport at every level.”

Born from the drive to redefine what’s possible, Seven is built for racers who want more — more speed, more style, and more performance. Our gear is made to push boundaries, just like the riders who wear it.

For more on the Hangtown Motocross Classic, visit hangtownmx.com. To check out our latest collections, head to sevenmx.com.

