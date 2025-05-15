Seven MX Becomes Presenting Sponsor For May 31 Michael’s Reno Hangtown Motorcross Classic

The following press release is from Seven MX:

Murrieta, CA — Seven, the performance-driven brand founded by motocross legend James Stewart, is proud to step in as the presenting sponsor of the 2025 Michael’s Reno Hangtown Motocross Classic — one of the crown jewels of the Pro Motocross Championship.

Set for May 31st at the iconic Prairie City SVRA in Rancho Cordova, California, this year’s event marks the 56th running of Hangtown and the second stop of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

“Hangtown is everything motocross is supposed to be — raw, gritty, and full of history,” said Dennis Bloch, CEO of Seven. “We’re stoked to be part of such a legendary stop on the calendar, and even more excited to support the athletes who continue to push this sport forward. That same mindset drives everything we build at Seven.”

This new partnership is a big move for Seven as we continue to grow our footprint in the sport. Fans can expect a strong on-site presence with product giveaways and an interactive space where they can connect directly with the Seven team and get a firsthand look at the latest gear — all designed to add even more energy to an already electric event.

Michael’s Reno Powersports, the title sponsor of the event and a longtime force in the powersports scene, welcomed Seven to the team.

“We’re fired up to have Seven join us as presenting sponsor this year,” said Michael Gerow, Owner of Michael’s Reno. “As a partner of the MRPSBR Husqvarna Racing Team, Seven’s role as Presenting Sponsor of the 2025 Hangtown just makes sense — it’s a natural extension of our commitment to supporting top-tier racing and elevating the sport at every level.”

Born from the drive to redefine what’s possible, Seven is built for racers who want more — more speed, more style, and more performance. Our gear is made to push boundaries, just like the riders who wear it.

For more on the Hangtown Motocross Classic, visit hangtownmx.com. To check out our latest collections, head to sevenmx.com.