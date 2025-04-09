This weekend, the 13th round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Ahead of the second of three 250SX East/West Showdowns this season, Haiden Deegan will get some airtime live on the national stage.

Haiden and his older sister Hailie, who is racing 2025 Indy NXT professionally (part of IndyCar), will be on Fox & Friends Thursday (April 10) morning at 8:50 a.m. Eastern for National Siblings Day. Haiden Deegan is currently leading the 250SX West Division Championship, as he enters this weekend with a 14-point gap over KTM's Julien Beaumer. Ken Roczen was on the live morning show back in April 2023 ahead of the 2023 East Rutherford SX.

