Official: Aaron Plessinger Re-Signs with KTM for 2026

The 29-year-old Plessinger first joined Red Bull KTM Factory Racing in 2022 and has firmly established himself as one of the sport's most popular and competitive riders both indoors and outdoors. He has finished P3 in 450MX for the past two seasons and has also scored top-five finishes in the 31-round SMX World Championship series both of those years – fifth in 2023 and fourth in 2024.

In addition to his success in the United States, Plessinger has represented Team USA at the FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN) on two occasions (2023-2024) since signing with KTM. The Ohio native's highlight came last year at Matterley Basin in the United Kingdom, where he stood second on the Nations podium as the American team's Open Class entry.

"It means everything to me to be part of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing for 2026. I love everybody and everything about this team, it's been an awesome four years together already, and it's flying by, but we're having such a good time. We've had some really, really good results, so to have the team want to keep me around and keep going together, it's really special to me. I can't wait for what the future brings and my focus right now is to get the best results that I can with the team. To build the fanbase that we have is really special as well, because without them and their support we wouldn't be anything. It's always cool to meet our fans, to interact with the KTM Junior Supercross kids and their families at the races, and that's what dirt bikes are all about. To get people on the bikes that we ride and to become KTM riders themselves, it's why we do what we do each race weekend, to give them that added spark and interest in the sport. I'm super-excited for the remainder of this season and now into next year!"

Ian Harrison – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager