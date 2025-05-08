Results Archive
Supercross
Pittsburgh
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Vohland
GNCC
Powerline Park
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Angus Riordan
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Grant Davis
Supercross
Denver
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
MXGP of
Portugal
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 10
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Jordon Smith
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun May 11
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Fri May 16
News
Official: Aaron Plessinger Re-Signs with KTM for 2026

May 8, 2025, 11:20am
Official: Aaron Plessinger Re-Signs with KTM for 2026

In early April, Aaron Plessinger called into the PulpMX Show after his win at in the Foxborough SX mud and hinted towards re-signing with KTM again for 2026. Now, the news is official, with a full press release from the Red Bull KTM team. 

The following press release is from KTM:

Aaron Plessinger AND RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING TO RACE-ON TOGETHER IN 2026

MURRIETA, Calif. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing has re-signed Aaron Plessinger for the 2026 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX), inclusive of the AMA Supercross Championship and Pro Motocross Championship. This latest contract extension between the pair signifies what will be a fifth-consecutive season together next year.

'The Cowboy' will race-on with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team managed by Ian Harrison, continuing what has been a successful collaboration. Plessinger will once again be READY TO RACE in the high-profile American series, equipped with the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION.

With a single round remaining in Supercross 2025, fan favorite Plessinger sits sixth position in the 450SX championship standings and with five podiums to his credit. That tally is underscored by a popular second-career premier class victory at the Foxborough round in April, building momentum throughout the 17-round duration.

Aaron Plessinger
Aaron Plessinger Align Media

The 29-year-old Plessinger first joined Red Bull KTM Factory Racing in 2022 and has firmly established himself as one of the sport's most popular and competitive riders both indoors and outdoors. He has finished P3 in 450MX for the past two seasons and has also scored top-five finishes in the 31-round SMX World Championship series both of those years – fifth in 2023 and fourth in 2024.

In addition to his success in the United States, Plessinger has represented Team USA at the FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN) on two occasions (2023-2024) since signing with KTM. The Ohio native's highlight came last year at Matterley Basin in the United Kingdom, where he stood second on the Nations podium as the American team's Open Class entry. 

Aaron Plessinger

"It means everything to me to be part of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing for 2026. I love everybody and everything about this team, it's been an awesome four years together already, and it's flying by, but we're having such a good time. We've had some really, really good results, so to have the team want to keep me around and keep going together, it's really special to me. I can't wait for what the future brings and my focus right now is to get the best results that I can with the team. To build the fanbase that we have is really special as well, because without them and their support we wouldn't be anything. It's always cool to meet our fans, to interact with the KTM Junior Supercross kids and their families at the races, and that's what dirt bikes are all about. To get people on the bikes that we ride and to become KTM riders themselves, it's why we do what we do each race weekend, to give them that added spark and interest in the sport. I'm super-excited for the remainder of this season and now into next year!"

Ian Harrison – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager

"Looking back on Aaron’s career here at KTM as we move into his fifth year with the brand next year, it's clear how much of an impact he has had. He is more than just a racer, he is an incredible competitor on the track and a huge personality off it as well. From his long hair and cowboy hat to his unique riding style, Aaron truly stands out. He is, and will continue to be, a massive part of the KTM fanbase into 2026. He brings energy, positivity, and authenticity that resonate not only with our team and the other riders, but also with fans, sponsors, and the entire racing series. He's had another incredible season this year after a rough start, showing grit and determination, achieving five podiums and consistent top-five finishes so far, including a victory in Foxborough. We’re proud of who he is and even prouder to have him on our team. His influence extends far beyond results – his connection with people, both inside and outside the paddock, ensures he will be remembered and appreciated for years to come. He is truly one of a kind, and we are excited that Aaron has signed a contract extension for 2026 to continue racing for the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing family."

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 347
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 338
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 271
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 261
5Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 255
6Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 239
7Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 185
8Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 182
9Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States 180
10Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States 179
