Parker Ross Joins Toyota Redlands BarX Yamaha for Pro Motocross

May 15, 2025, 3:35pm
Parker Ross Joins Toyota Redlands BarX Yamaha for Pro Motocross

Parker Ross finished 13th in the 250SX West Division Championship in his debut Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. Ross scored a season-best ninth overall at the Glendale SX Triple Crown in February, his only top ten of the season in his seven main event starts. Last week, Ross took to Instagram to thank the SLAM LIFE Racing (SLR) Honda team for the last three years.

“All great things come to an end, can’t thank @slr_honda enough for the last three years. Being apart of such an amazing team helped me grow not only as a rider but also a person, excited to share what’s next! ❤️”

Supercross is wrapped up and now the focus shifts towards the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. On Wednesday, Ross was announced as the newest member of the Toyota Redlands BarX Yamaha team. He will make his debut with the team at the May 24 Fox Raceway National in Pala, California. Ross raced the final three Pro Motocross rounds in 2024, finishing 24th, 18th, and 21st overall, respectively. Now the #302 will be on a Yamaha YZ250F for his first full season.

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 221
2Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 189
3Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 171
4Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 163
5Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 145
6Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 139
7Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 131
8Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 126
9Hunter Yoder Menifee, CA United States 78
10Lux Turner Gardnerville, NV United States 71
11Cole Thompson Brigden, ON Canada 58
12Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil Brazil 57
13Parker Ross Herald, CA United States 57
14Anthony Bourdon Hossegor, France France 54
15Gavin Towers Venetia, PA United States 46
Full Standings

