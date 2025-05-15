Parker Ross finished 13th in the 250SX West Division Championship in his debut Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. Ross scored a season-best ninth overall at the Glendale SX Triple Crown in February, his only top ten of the season in his seven main event starts. Last week, Ross took to Instagram to thank the SLAM LIFE Racing (SLR) Honda team for the last three years.

“All great things come to an end, can’t thank @slr_honda enough for the last three years. Being apart of such an amazing team helped me grow not only as a rider but also a person, excited to share what’s next! ❤️”

Supercross is wrapped up and now the focus shifts towards the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. On Wednesday, Ross was announced as the newest member of the Toyota Redlands BarX Yamaha team. He will make his debut with the team at the May 24 Fox Raceway National in Pala, California. Ross raced the final three Pro Motocross rounds in 2024, finishing 24th, 18th, and 21st overall, respectively. Now the #302 will be on a Yamaha YZ250F for his first full season.