The Returns (DC)

The Monster Energy AMA Supercross half of the season is ending this weekend, which means the AMA Pro Motocross Championship is in the staging area. Gathering there are a bunch of very fast men who have been absent from SX for one reason or another. At the top of that list are multi-time champions Eli Tomac and Jett Lawrence, each of whom was knocked out of SX early with knee injuries. (Ironically, neither actually crashed when they were injured.)

Three years ago, Tomac was both 450SX and 450MX Champion, but he’s had a tough run of injuries since. The last 450 National he won was the ’22 season-ender at Fox Raceway. But Eli did look solid to start his ’25 SMX season, winning the San Diego main. Unfortunately, he broke his leg at Tampa, ending his SX season.

Jett is the two-time and reigning SuperMotocross World Champion, but he vacated his 450 Pro Motocross crown early last June after winning four of the first five rounds. Going back to the start of his 450 Pro MX days, when he went 11-0 and won every moto in 2023, Jett Lawrence has a career winning percentage of .9375 in this division outdoors. He’s also 6-0 in six visits to Fox Raceway, where the series opens. However, with how quickly he returned from the ACL tear he suffered on February 1 at Glendale, it’s hard to think of him as the pre-race favorite, though he is coming back so soon.

There’s also Hunter Lawrence, who injured his shoulder the same night as Tomac’s injury in Tampa. The ’23 250 Class Pro Motocross Champion was runner-up last year to Red Bull KTM’s Chase Sexton but was close pretty much every time.

Another multi-time champion returning is Jorge Prado. His four titles are all FIM Motocross World Championships. The Spaniard knew that his first season in supercross was going to be a learning curve, and unfortunately, it ended after just three rounds with a crash and a shoulder injury at Anaheim 2. Motocross should be a different story, as he absolutely flies in the great outdoors.

And then there’s the curious case of Monster Energy Kawasaki's Jason Anderson, who started out strong in SX but then began slipping in the results. Before the Seattle round, Jason and the team decided that he needed to take a leave of absence for an undisclosed family emergency/health situation. He did not return for the remainder of SX, though he is back on the bike getting ready for a return to Pro Motocross.

Suzuki’s Ken Roczen is also out with several injuries. He’s still third in the 450SX standings, though Justin Cooper is just 10 points behind him and Malcolm Stewart is 16 down. Roczen is undergoing surgery and was not planning on racing outdoors anyway, or at least not until later in the season.

GasGas rider Justin Barcia is also out after injuring his knee in a big crash in East Rutherford while holding on to a podium position. His sights are set on the outdoor opener as well.

That’s just the 450 class. The 250 class has even more guys who are out and hoping to return for Pro Motocross. Here is the Salt Lake City injury report.

One other bit that caught our eye was the breaking news from Steve Matthes that Jeremy Martin is finally returning to the racetrack to do at least three rounds of 250 Pro Motocross. The former two-time champion will be under the Monser Energy Yamaha Star Racing tent for the third different stint. He has not raced since at the ’24 Indianapolis SX because he suffered two significant concussions in short time, and many thought he may never return to the racetrack. Martin hasn’t raced outdoor motocross since breaking his arm in a pileup in the start of the ’23 Hangtown Motocross Classic.