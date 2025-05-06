Martin raced with the Star Racing team two separate times before, first turning pro with the team in 2012 and racing with them through the 2016 season then returning again in 2021 and 2022. In his first tenure with the Yamaha team, Martin scored back-to-back 250 Class Pro Motocross Championships (2014 and 2015). His second tenure was hindered by a wrist injury (2021) and shoulder injury (2022).

Following the 2022 season, Martin joined the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team. His time with the ClubMX team was short lived, both on the track and in terms of the deal. In September 2023, after his first year with the team was cut short due to injury, he was signed to a three-year deal for 2024, 2025, and 2026. They seemed to be a good fit and both wanted the long-term agreement.

However, his last Pro Motocross start was the 2023 Hangtown Motocross Classic in June 2023, when he scored 13-DNF for 16th overall after a big first-turn pileup resulted in a broken and dislocated right wrist, ending his season. After suffering two significant concussions last year, he split from the team. He first crashed at the Detroit SX (last February) in his heat race, then suffered another crash and concussion while training for Pro Motocross a few months later. And the Indianapolis SX on March 16, 2024, was the last time he would suit up aboard a ClubMX Yamaha YZ250F.

How will the Minnesota native do this go round with Star Yamaha? Is he a threat to land on the moto/overall podium? Could he even win motos? A lot of eyes will be on the #6 machine.