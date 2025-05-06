Results Archive
Supercross
Pittsburgh
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Vohland
Full Results
GNCC
Powerline Park
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 10
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun May 11
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Fri May 16
News
Full Schedule

Matthes: Jeremy Martin Signs Three-Race Pro Motocross Deal with Star Yamaha

May 6, 2025, 1:10pm
Matthes: Jeremy Martin Signs Three-Race Pro Motocross Deal with Star Yamaha

Main image by Mitch Kendra

Steve Matthes just dropped another Matthes bomb on us! Matthes is reporting that Jeremy Martin has signed a three-race deal with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing that will see him race three 250 Class rounds this summer in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Martin was on Matthes' PulpMX Show last fall talking about stepping away from racing, although he did not rule out a comeback. He has been at Monster Energy AMA Supercross rounds helping with the VIP experience the Star Yamaha team does.

Then, after last week's PulpMX Show, Martin went and rode with the Star team, which apparently went well and led to this deal. 

“Heard J Mart is doing a three race deal with Star Yamaha and then everyone will see how it goes. Martin's third stint w Star! Pretty cool story if he does well”

Martin raced with the Star Racing team two separate times before, first turning pro with the team in 2012 and racing with them through the 2016 season then returning again in 2021 and 2022. In his first tenure with the Yamaha team, Martin scored back-to-back 250 Class Pro Motocross Championships (2014 and 2015). His second tenure was hindered by a wrist injury (2021) and shoulder injury (2022).

Following the 2022 season, Martin joined the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team. His time with the ClubMX team was short lived, both on the track and in terms of the deal. In September 2023, after his first year with the team was cut short due to injury, he was signed to a three-year deal for 2024, 2025, and 2026. They seemed to be a good fit and both wanted the long-term agreement.

However, his last Pro Motocross start was the 2023 Hangtown Motocross Classic in June 2023, when he scored 13-DNF for 16th overall after a big first-turn pileup resulted in a broken and dislocated right wrist, ending his season. After suffering two significant concussions last year, he split from the team. He first crashed at the Detroit SX (last February) in his heat race, then suffered another crash and concussion while training for Pro Motocross a few months later. And the Indianapolis SX on March 16, 2024, was the last time he would suit up aboard a ClubMX Yamaha YZ250F.

How will the Minnesota native do this go round with Star Yamaha? Is he a threat to land on the moto/overall podium? Could he even win motos? A lot of eyes will be on the #6 machine.

  • Martin at the 2021 Southwick National.
    Martin at the 2021 Southwick National. Mitch Kendra
  • Martin's Yamaha YZ250F at the 2021 High Point National, next to Nate Thrasher's #91 machine.
    Martin's Yamaha YZ250F at the 2021 High Point National, next to Nate Thrasher's #91 machine. Mitch Kendra
Read Now
June 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now