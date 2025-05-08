Tim Gajser Undergoes Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery

The following press release is from Honda HRC MXGP:

Gajser has surgery as championship dreams are over

Honda HRC’s Tim Gajser has undergone a successful surgery on his injured right shoulder as a result of his crash in Switzerland on Monday 21st April. The nasty incident at the Frauenfeld circuit, wasn’t initially showing such a serious prognosis but after attempting physiotherapy to try and improve the shoulder, surgery was deemed as the best option.

Unfortunately, this means that Gajser’s title aspirations are now over, despite a start to the season that saw him podium the first six rounds, winning three of them and pulling out a lead of nearly 50 points at one stage. He looked in imperious form, and although it was early-on, the way he was riding and the way he was continually increasing his lead had all the signs pointed towards a sixth world title for the Slovenian.

Instead, he will now be sitting on the sidelines for a number of weeks as his body heals up from this latest setback, working with his medical team to make sure everything is done correctly so that when he does return, it won’t take him long to reach that same level of performance.

Honda HRC will continue in Lugo, Spain this weekend, with the trio of Ruben Fernandez (MXGP), Ferruccio Zanchi (MX2) and Valerio Lata (MX2) racing the eighth round of the 2025 World Motocross Championship.