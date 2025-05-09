Results Archive
Supercross
Pittsburgh
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Vohland
Full Results
GNCC
Powerline Park
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 10
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun May 11
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Fri May 16
News
Full Schedule

Salt Lake City SX Press Day Preview with Championship Contenders, Stewart, Cooper, Davies, and More

May 9, 2025, 5:45pm

6D Helmets presents your First Look from the Salt Lake City SX round of 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Hear from Haiden Deegan, Tom Vialle, RJ Hampshire, Seth Hammaker, Kyle Chisholm, Cooper Webb, Chase Sexton, Cole Davies, Malcolm Stewart, and Justin Cooper. Then, Check out some raw footage from Tom Journet.

6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D's patented Omni-Directional Suspension technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design.

The June 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now