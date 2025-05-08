Results Archive
Who Will Miss the Season Finale in Salt Lake City?

Who Will Miss the Season Finale in Salt Lake City?

May 8, 2025, 10:00am

The final round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday in Salt Lake City, Utah. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the race due to injury.

450SX

Jason Anderson - Illness | Out

Anderson is out for the Monster Energy AMA Supercross finale due to an undisclosed health issue.

Justin Barcia - Knee | Out

Barcia sustained a knee injury in East Rutherford. He’s out for Salt Lake City.

Hunter Lawrence – Shoulder | Out

Lawrence is out with a partially torn labrum and multiple cracks in his humerus. He is expected back for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Jett Lawrence – ACL | Out

Lawrence tore his ACL early this season but should be back for Pro Motocross. In the meantime, he’s been filling his time by doing things like slumming it at the Met Gala.

Jorge Prado – Shoulder | Out

Prado will return for Pro Motocross after injuring his shoulder early this season. 

Jerry Robin – Back, Ribs | Out

In East Rutherford Robin sustained fractures to his T5 and T6 vertebrae and several ribs. He’s currently paralyzed below the waist. To help him out, visit Road 2 Recovery.

Ken Roczen - Ankle | Out

Roczen has been dealing with a shoulder and ankle injury, and last week he finally pulled the plug on his season after further injuring his ankle to the point of requiring surgery.

Eli Tomac – Leg | Out

Tomac is looking to return for Pro Motocross after breaking his fibula.

Anderson is expected back for Pro Motocross.
Align Media

250SX West Division

Anthony Bourdon – Hip, Pelvis, Back | Out

Bourdon is out with a dislocated hip, broken pelvis, and a lumbar vertebra.

Ryder DiFrancesco – Internal Injuries | Out

DiFrancesco sustained a fractured radial, a broken left rib, and internal abdominal damage earlier this season while practicing. He won’t be making an on-track appearance in SLC. 

Derek Drake – Illness | Out

Drake is on the mend following an unfortunate encounter with Lyme Disease. He’s planning on lining up for the season opener of Pro Motocross.

Evan Ferry – Achilles | Out

Ferry is out with a torn Achilles tendon sustained at A1.

Talon Hawkins – Femur | Out

Hawkins is out with a broken femur, sustained in San Diego.

Billy Laninovich – Wrist | Out

Laninovich is out after having surgery on his wrist to repair a broken bone and torn ligament.

Ty Masterpool – Fingers | Out

Masterpool is getting ready for Pro Motocross after breaking some fingers in San Diego.

Jett Reynolds – Leg | Out 

Reynolds is out due to a broken leg sustained early this season while practicing.

Stilez Robertson – Wrist | Out

Robertson injured his wrist in San Diego and hasn’t race since. He won’t race in SLC, either.

Josh Varize – Back | Out

Varize fractured his T10 vertebra in Seattle and is out for the season.

Max Anstie has been out since Birmingham.
Align Media

250SX East Division

Max Anstie – Leg | Out

Anstie is out with a broken leg, sustained in Birmingham.

Daxton Bennick – Concussion, Back | Out

Bennick had a big concussion in Philadelphia. He’s out for SLC.

Pierce Brown – Back | Out

Brown fractured his T5 vertebra in Tampa and is out for SLC. 

Casey Cochran – Leg | Out

Cochran is back on the bike working toward being ready for Pro Motocross after injuring his leg in November. 

Levi Kitchen – Collarbone, Back | Out

Kitchen is out due to a broken collarbone and multiple fractures in his back, sustained at Daytona. He’ll be back for Pro Motocross.

Derek Leatherman – Wrists | Out

Leatherman is out after injuring his wrists in East Rutherford. 

Gage Linville – Concussion, Rib, Lung, Shoulder, Back | Out

Linville is out after sustaining a concussion, a broken rib, bruised lung and shoulder, and a fracture in his back in Philadelphia. 

Lorenzo Locurcio – Ankle | Out

Locurcio is out with a broken ankle. 

Cameron McAdoo – Knee | Out

McAdoo is out with a torn ACL. 

Carson Mumford – Ankle | Out

Mumford is out with an ankle injury sustained in Birmingham.

Nick Romano – Knee | Out

Romano is out for the supercross season with a knee injury and is working on being ready for Pro Motocross.

Chad Saultz – Back, Ribs | Out

Saultz suffered a burst fracture to his spinal cord and multiple rib fractures when his chain snapped while he was in the air, which sent him over the bars. Unfortunately, he’s lost sensory and motor control below his T8 vertebra. To help with his recovery, go to Road2Recovery.com

Jalek Swoll – Achilles | Out

Swoll is out with an Achilles injury suffered before A1.

