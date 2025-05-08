The final round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday in Salt Lake City, Utah. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the race due to injury.
450SX
Jason Anderson - Illness | Out
Anderson is out for the Monster Energy AMA Supercross finale due to an undisclosed health issue.
Justin Barcia - Knee | Out
Barcia sustained a knee injury in East Rutherford. He’s out for Salt Lake City.
Hunter Lawrence – Shoulder | Out
Lawrence is out with a partially torn labrum and multiple cracks in his humerus. He is expected back for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
Jett Lawrence – ACL | Out
Lawrence tore his ACL early this season but should be back for Pro Motocross. In the meantime, he’s been filling his time by doing things like slumming it at the Met Gala.
Jorge Prado – Shoulder | Out
Prado will return for Pro Motocross after injuring his shoulder early this season.
Jerry Robin – Back, Ribs | Out
In East Rutherford Robin sustained fractures to his T5 and T6 vertebrae and several ribs. He’s currently paralyzed below the waist. To help him out, visit Road 2 Recovery.
Ken Roczen - Ankle | Out
Roczen has been dealing with a shoulder and ankle injury, and last week he finally pulled the plug on his season after further injuring his ankle to the point of requiring surgery.
Eli Tomac – Leg | Out
Tomac is looking to return for Pro Motocross after breaking his fibula.
250SX West Division
Anthony Bourdon – Hip, Pelvis, Back | Out
Bourdon is out with a dislocated hip, broken pelvis, and a lumbar vertebra.
Ryder DiFrancesco – Internal Injuries | Out
DiFrancesco sustained a fractured radial, a broken left rib, and internal abdominal damage earlier this season while practicing. He won’t be making an on-track appearance in SLC.
Derek Drake – Illness | Out
Drake is on the mend following an unfortunate encounter with Lyme Disease. He’s planning on lining up for the season opener of Pro Motocross.
Evan Ferry – Achilles | Out
Ferry is out with a torn Achilles tendon sustained at A1.
Talon Hawkins – Femur | Out
Hawkins is out with a broken femur, sustained in San Diego.
Billy Laninovich – Wrist | Out
Laninovich is out after having surgery on his wrist to repair a broken bone and torn ligament.
Ty Masterpool – Fingers | Out
Masterpool is getting ready for Pro Motocross after breaking some fingers in San Diego.
Jett Reynolds – Leg | Out
Reynolds is out due to a broken leg sustained early this season while practicing.
Stilez Robertson – Wrist | Out
Robertson injured his wrist in San Diego and hasn’t race since. He won’t race in SLC, either.
Josh Varize – Back | Out
Varize fractured his T10 vertebra in Seattle and is out for the season.
250SX East Division
Max Anstie – Leg | Out
Anstie is out with a broken leg, sustained in Birmingham.
Daxton Bennick – Concussion, Back | Out
Bennick had a big concussion in Philadelphia. He’s out for SLC.
Pierce Brown – Back | Out
Brown fractured his T5 vertebra in Tampa and is out for SLC.
Casey Cochran – Leg | Out
Cochran is back on the bike working toward being ready for Pro Motocross after injuring his leg in November.
Levi Kitchen – Collarbone, Back | Out
Kitchen is out due to a broken collarbone and multiple fractures in his back, sustained at Daytona. He’ll be back for Pro Motocross.
Derek Leatherman – Wrists | Out
Leatherman is out after injuring his wrists in East Rutherford.
Gage Linville – Concussion, Rib, Lung, Shoulder, Back | Out
Linville is out after sustaining a concussion, a broken rib, bruised lung and shoulder, and a fracture in his back in Philadelphia.
Lorenzo Locurcio – Ankle | Out
Locurcio is out with a broken ankle.
Cameron McAdoo – Knee | Out
McAdoo is out with a torn ACL.
Carson Mumford – Ankle | Out
Mumford is out with an ankle injury sustained in Birmingham.
Nick Romano – Knee | Out
Romano is out for the supercross season with a knee injury and is working on being ready for Pro Motocross.
Chad Saultz – Back, Ribs | Out
Saultz suffered a burst fracture to his spinal cord and multiple rib fractures when his chain snapped while he was in the air, which sent him over the bars. Unfortunately, he’s lost sensory and motor control below his T8 vertebra. To help with his recovery, go to Road2Recovery.com.
Jalek Swoll – Achilles | Out
Swoll is out with an Achilles injury suffered before A1.