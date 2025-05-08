The final round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday in Salt Lake City, Utah. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the race due to injury.

450SX

Jason Anderson - Illness | Out

Anderson is out for the Monster Energy AMA Supercross finale due to an undisclosed health issue.

Justin Barcia - Knee | Out

Barcia sustained a knee injury in East Rutherford. He’s out for Salt Lake City.

Hunter Lawrence – Shoulder | Out

Lawrence is out with a partially torn labrum and multiple cracks in his humerus. He is expected back for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Jett Lawrence – ACL | Out

Lawrence tore his ACL early this season but should be back for Pro Motocross. In the meantime, he’s been filling his time by doing things like slumming it at the Met Gala.