Two Titles Are Still Up for Grabs at Salt Lake City SX Finale

A denouement is the final outcome of the main dramatic complication in a novel, play, or film. I didn’t know that until I entered the word, finale, in my thesaurus as I was preparing to write this article about how potential championship scenarios might play out in Utah. I’d say it applies perfectly for the finale this weekend though, as it’s definitely been a season jammed full of unexpected twists and persistent drama.

So what exactly does Webb need to do to ensure a happy denouement for himself and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing? Fifth or better. It’s that simple. If Sexton wins he’ll have 363 points, which means Cooper Webb will have to add 17 points to his current tally of 347, bringing his total up to 364. He can’t afford to tie Sexton because Sexton has six wins to Webb’s five.

What if Sexton takes second? An eighth place or better will still be sufficient for Webb to win the title. If Sexton takes third, all Webb needs is a tenth or better. I know I'm going to go out on a limb here, but I don’t think Webb will have a problem hitting any of these marks. In Denver he was sick, at elevation, and endured lap after lap of intense pressure from Malcolm Stewart, and he still prevailed. Barring disaster, why would Salt Lake City be any different?

The 450SX Takeaway

A fifth or better for Webb wins the championship. A sixth or worse, should Sexton win, hands Sexton the title.