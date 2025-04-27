Monster Energy AMA Supercross was back in Pittsburgh for the first time since 1983, and boy oh boy did it deliver! The racing was wild, the championship landscapes changed, and of course, plenty of questions were raised. To get answers, we tapped former pro and NBC pit reporter Jason Thomas.

The last time supercross raced in Pittsburgh was 1983, so this was a new city, new dirt, and a new venue for supercross. Were there any curve balls encountered on this front?

I think the weather was the only real variable that riders had to worry about. The rest was about as good as could be asked. The track was technical but safe, the dirt had traction but didn’t fall apart, and the stadium was packed. Pittsburgh was a huge win on all fronts.

There was a split lane section. How did the different lines stack up? Was one clearly better than the other, or was the potential advantage all up to rider execution?

This was a tricky section that changed many times throughout the day and night. In qualifying, the tabletop was much steeper and made that option less viable. Before the night program, they flattened it a bit and brought that line back into play.

In the early heat races, it seemed the outside line was quicker, and most riders opted for it. Justin Cooper turned that on its head with his ability to triple on and step to the inside. He made passes there and big time gains each lap. Without tripling on and stepping to the inside, though, that line didn’t work.

In the end, there was no consensual answer. For most, the outside line seemed to be the best and most consistent. If you could triple on with speed and step off, though, you could change that equation a bit. Tricky question to answer in an absolute way.