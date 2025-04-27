Vialle, Webb Leave Pittsburgh Supercross with Wins, Championship Lead

The penultimate round of the Eastern Divisional 250SX Class Championship was a breathtaking race from start to finish. Tom Vialle took the win after an intense back-and-forth battle for the lead with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Nate Thrasher, who led most of the race but had to settle for second at the end. Muc-Off FXR ClubMX Yamaha's Maximus Vohland battled Vialle early for second, and held on for his career-first podium finish. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing's RJ Hampshire took over third place in the later half of the race, but then crashed trying to work around a lapped rider. Hampshire remounted quickly to remain ahead of fifth-place finisher Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Seth Hammaker. Hammaker, who held the points lead before the gate dropped, had a dramatic ride after a poor start; he made contact with several riders and pulled off one amazing save to stay on two wheels in the early laps. From there he marched forward to salvage a fifth place. The division’s points now have the top three riders separated by only three points with one round remaining for the East division – the Dave Coombs Sr. 250SX Class East/West Showdown.

“Coming into this round I pretty much had to win. And I delivered tonight so that feels really good. I had a pretty big crash in practice, I hit my head pretty bad, but we bounced back. This track was tough tonight, but I had some good lines for the main event and could make the pass at the end. This one feels good, and I’m lucky to have the chance to fight for the title in Salt Lake City.” – Tom Vialle

“I was close to a win there. I could taste it, I could feel it, and [it was] just one mistake, just like last weekend, that cost me. I feel like I’ve been able to win these last two and just haven’t been able to do it. But after my Atlanta crash a couple years ago my confidence just wasn’t the same in the whoops, and I’m glad to say I’m back. I feel great and that was my strength tonight. We’ll just keep chipping away and I think we’re going to be in contention in Salt Lake to get another win there. I’ve won there before so let’s go do it again.” – Nate Thrasher (#41 in photo)

“We’ve been putting in so much work at the facility and it’s been such a long road for me. I can’t believe that I got here this soon with the [right foot] injury and everything. Having to come out and figure out a new way to ride with a hand brake. I came here in Pittsburgh to play with the hand brake – and I just want to give it up to all these fans. You guys were awesome tonight… [This is the] first career podium for me tonight and I feel a huge weight off my shoulders and I’m hungry for more.” – Max Vohland, who adapted a hand brake to his motorcycle due to an injury to his right foot that diminished some of that foot’s sensitivity.