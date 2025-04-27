Results Archive
The Old Gray
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Kailub Russell
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Thibault Benistant
Supercross
East Rutherford
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Switzerland
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Kay de Wolf
Supercross
Pittsburgh
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Vohland
Vialle, Webb Leave Pittsburgh Supercross with Wins, Championship Lead

April 27, 2025, 4:55pm

The following press release is from Feld Motor Sports:

Cooper Webb Answers Back to Win Pittsburgh Supercross Thriller

Tom Vialle Wins 250SX Class and Recaptures Points Lead

Pittsburgh, Pa. — Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Cooper Webb withstood heavy pressure to earn his fifth win of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Pittsburgh Supercross victory helped secure Webb’s points lead with two rounds remaining on the season.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Chase Sexton had Webb in his sights for nearly every lap of the race, putting on two charges for the lead – both before and after a bobble that sent him off the track – but Sexton never got close enough to make a pass attempt. Sexton finished in second place, slowing his drive for the title after two consecutive wins at the previous rounds. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Justin Cooper followed up a heat race win with his second podium of the season. The Eastern Divisional 250SX Class delivered big thrills of its own with defending champion Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Tom Vialle taking over the lead in the closing minutes to earn his season-first win and take back the points lead. The victory marked the first time in the sport’s history that a divisional championship has delivered seven different winners.

“[I felt] a little bit of everything, man. It’s been a heck of a fight, and a rough two weeks, especially last week. So, it was much needed tonight. It was an incredible main event. We were going for it and if I made one little mistake, I knew he was going to get me. So, you want to talk about pressure, that was a lot. I’m just stoked on myself to rebound after last week to pull the holeshot and lead every lap with that kind of pressure. Man, it’s not easy to do. I’m stoked for myself, and I’m stoked for my team. I want to give it up to them. We made a bike change this week that was awesome… Last weekend was pretty hard on me and it’s great to get back up here and get another win, get the ball rolling, obviously stop the momentum that Chase had a little bit. But he’s going to be firing. I know he’s a hellova competitor.” – Cooper Webb (#2 in photo), when asked what he was feeling after the win, whether it was exhaustion or relief. 

  • Cooper Webb
    Cooper Webb Align Media
  • Chase Sexton
    Chase Sexton Align Media
  • Justin Cooper
    Justin Cooper Align Media

“It was just hard. I knew I could skim [the whoops] for a little bit but I was using a lot of energy doing that. They’re really far apart, so just wasn’t getting too much drive and Cooper wasn’t losing too much time jumping. So, I went to the jump line, made one mistake and went off the track, but other than that I felt like I was pretty solid. Coop rode a really good race. I pressured him the whole time and he didn’t make a mistake. Every time I tried to push a little bit more, I’d make a mistake. It was a tough track. You couldn’t really push too hard and there wasn’t a whole lot of separation. He rode a great race and [I’ll] come back next weekend and try to do better, but it was a tough pill to swallow losing that race. But it is what it is, and we have two more.” – Chase Sexton, when asked about his decision to switch from blitzing the whoops to jumping through the whoops.

“I felt like I was riding better tonight all around. Obviously a really good heat race for me, and I just didn’t really adapt to the track as well as I needed to. Those guys were really pushing, and they kept pushing to the end, and they’re running a great pace that I just really couldn’t figure out towards the middle there. I made a little bit of a charge toward them, and then lost track of them; I was kind of just in no man’s land in third. Third’s good for me tonight, it was a really good day for me, so we’ll take all the positives from this. Just gotta give it up to the whole team… Let’s keep this going.” – Justin Cooper

450SX Class podium (riders left to right) Chase Sexton, Cooper Webb, and Justin Cooper.
450SX Class podium (riders left to right) Chase Sexton, Cooper Webb, and Justin Cooper. Align Media
Supercross

Pittsburgh - 450SX

April 26, 2025
Acrisure Stadium
Pittsburgh, PA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 20:58.220 48.175 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
2 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 20:59.729 1.510 48.045 La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
3 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 21:20.572 20.843 47.733 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
4 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger 21:29.455 8.884 48.862 Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
5 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart 21:31.861 2.406 49.069 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition
Full Results
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 325
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 313
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 271
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 241
5Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 237
Full Standings

The penultimate round of the Eastern Divisional 250SX Class Championship was a breathtaking race from start to finish. Tom Vialle took the win after an intense back-and-forth battle for the lead with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Nate Thrasher, who led most of the race but had to settle for second at the end. Muc-Off FXR ClubMX Yamaha's Maximus Vohland battled Vialle early for second, and held on for his career-first podium finish. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing's RJ Hampshire took over third place in the later half of the race, but then crashed trying to work around a lapped rider. Hampshire remounted quickly to remain ahead of fifth-place finisher Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Seth Hammaker. Hammaker, who held the points lead before the gate dropped, had a dramatic ride after a poor start; he made contact with several riders and pulled off one amazing save to stay on two wheels in the early laps. From there he marched forward to salvage a fifth place. The division’s points now have the top three riders separated by only three points with one round remaining for the East division – the Dave Coombs Sr. 250SX Class East/West Showdown.

“Coming into this round I pretty much had to win. And I delivered tonight so that feels really good. I had a pretty big crash in practice, I hit my head pretty bad, but we bounced back. This track was tough tonight, but I had some good lines for the main event and could make the pass at the end. This one feels good, and I’m lucky to have the chance to fight for the title in Salt Lake City.” – Tom Vialle

“I was close to a win there. I could taste it, I could feel it, and [it was] just one mistake, just like last weekend, that cost me. I feel like I’ve been able to win these last two and just haven’t been able to do it. But after my Atlanta crash a couple years ago my confidence just wasn’t the same in the whoops, and I’m glad to say I’m back. I feel great and that was my strength tonight. We’ll just keep chipping away and I think we’re going to be in contention in Salt Lake to get another win there. I’ve won there before so let’s go do it again.” – Nate Thrasher (#41 in photo)

“We’ve been putting in so much work at the facility and it’s been such a long road for me. I can’t believe that I got here this soon with the [right foot] injury and everything. Having to come out and figure out a new way to ride with a hand brake. I came here in Pittsburgh to play with the hand brake – and I just want to give it up to all these fans. You guys were awesome tonight… [This is the] first career podium for me tonight and I feel a huge weight off my shoulders and I’m hungry for more.” – Max Vohland, who adapted a hand brake to his motorcycle due to an injury to his right foot that diminished some of that foot’s sensitivity.

  • Tom Vialle
    Tom Vialle Align Media
  • Nate Thrasher
    Nate Thrasher Align Media
  • Maximus Vohland
    Maximus Vohland Align Media
  • RJ Hampshire
    RJ Hampshire Align Media
  • Seth Hammaker
    Seth Hammaker Align Media
  • First career podium for Maximus Vohland
    First career podium for Maximus Vohland Align Media

“It took me a little bit to get going and then there was just a lapper in the line. I jumped left and I just hooked a little bit too far left and – man, it’s tough. I put myself in a good position tonight and I threw it away. But I’ll praise Him in glory, and I’ll praise Him in defeat. We’re still in this thing, I just need to win in Salt Lake.” – RJ Hampshire

“It was going to come down to that last [round] regardless, and now its just winner take all for sure. I just spun off the gate there, right when I went, on the grate, and just lost it from there. I had a sketchy first two laps, but we salvaged as good as we could. A fifth place was all we had tonight after that start. One point behind, we’ll take it to Salt Lake and see who’s crowned champion.” – Seth Hammaker

250SX Class podium (riders left to right) Nate Thrasher, Tom Vialle, and Maximus Vohland.
250SX Class podium (riders left to right) Nate Thrasher, Tom Vialle, and Maximus Vohland. Align Media
Supercross

Pittsburgh - 250SX East

April 26, 2025
Acrisure Stadium
Pittsburgh, PA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle 16:29.322 49.324 Avignon, France France KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
2 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher 16:30.958 1.637 49.274 Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Max Vohland Max Vohland 16:40.729 9.771 49.109 Sacramento, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
4 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire 16:46.789 6.059 48.880 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
5 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 16:48.783 1.995 49.056 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
Full Results
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 160
2Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 159
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 157
4Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 128
5Cullin Park Clermont, FL United States 124
Full Standings

The SMX Next Class, which gives the top amateur racers a chance to compete on the world stage, wrapped up its Supercross season with winner-take-all SMX Next – Supercross AMA National Championship. Muc-Off FXR ClubMX Yamaha's Alexander Fedortsov crossed the holeshot stripe in fourth but quickly worked his way into the lead. Fedortsov had led in previous events but issues, including a flat tire while leading the Daytona Supercross, had kept him out of the winner’s circle. Fedortsov put in a strong and steady ride to capture the win when it counted most and became the 2025 SMX Next – Supercross AMA National Champion. Kawasaki Team Green’s Landen Gordon, with two wins on the season, moved steadily forward to capture second place in Pittsburgh. Kawasaki Team Green’s Enzo Temmerman, with one win in 2025, recovered from an eighth-place start to take the final spot on the podium.

“[It] feels insane. Honestly, I can’t believe I did it. I keep thinking about it, and it’s like I had a [lock on the win] every time, every time, and I keep losing, keep losing. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, there’s something wrong with me or something… I just need to get it done.’ I had a great start, passed my teammate right away, and just checked out a little bit and had a really great race. I felt great on the track. No better place to do that, honestly. I’m so excited.” – Alexander Fedortsov

Alexander Fedortsov, the 2025 SMX Next – Supercross AMA National Champion.
Alexander Fedortsov, the 2025 SMX Next – Supercross AMA National Champion. Align Media
Supercross

Pittsburgh - SMX Next National Championship

April 26, 2025
Acrisure Stadium
Pittsburgh, PA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Alexander Fedortsov Alexander Fedortsov 9:18.220 51.265 Hallandale, FL United States Yamaha
2 Landen Gordon Landen Gordon 9:20.472 2.251 51.334 Murrieta, CA United States Kawasaki
3 Enzo Temmerman Enzo Temmerman 9:27.677 7.206 51.303 Visalia, CA United States Kawasaki
4 Landon Gibson Landon Gibson 9:35.222 7.545 51.911 Peachtree City, GA United States Husqvarna
5 Klark Robbins Klark Robbins 9:36.679 1.458 52.652 Shamong, NJ United States GasGas
Full Results
