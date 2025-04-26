Main image by Mitch Kendra
Morning Report
Goooooood morning race fans! Welcome to the Steel City as Monster Energy AMA Supercross returns for the first time since 1983. We got some rain Friday, but the track was covered so we should be set for some good racing tonight dahntahn!
You know the championship scenarios: Chase Sexton is on a two-race win streak and he has cut the gap of Cooper Webb's lead to just nine points. Have to imagine those guys will be on the podium together here in these final three rounds as they battle for the title. Those two are not the only riders capable of winning though, as Ken Roczen, Justin Cooper, Malcolm Stewart, Aaron Plessinger, and more could get into the mix for the podium and possibly the race win tonight.
Pennsylvania's own Seth Hammaker enters today in the 250SX East Division Championship lead, as he has a three-point advantage on RJ Hampshire and a seven-point advantage on Tom Vialle. Nate Thrasher has a race win as well, as does Chance Hymas, so we should be set for an unpredictable 250SX East race here once again.
Today we should dodge the weather, but it might be cold tonight come the night show. Bundle up and get ready for supercross to drop the gate! Check out the full, revised race day schedule last night.
Track walk has wrapped up, and the SMX Track Crew guys are getting some maintenance work done here. The track will be hot when bikes get out there at 2 p.m. Eastern with the SMX Next - Supercross riders free practice session. The transitions and the starting straight are a little muddy at the moment, but the rest of the track looks pretty dry and good so far. Fans are starting to pile in here!
SMX Next – Supercross Free Practice
Landen Gordon and Kade Johnson both had separate crashes. Gordon went down before the SX triple and was a little slow to get up. Johnson went over the finish line and over the berm, into and under the net. The aftermath was half of the #177 was covered in mud. Alex Fedortsov topped the session with a 52.113 over Landon Hartz’s 52.12 and Landen Gordon’s 52.856. These times do NOT count for overall qualifying.
First Qualifying Sessions
250SX
Wild start to the day as two of the 250SX group C riders, Mitchell Zaremba and Tony Usko, went over the berm after the finish line just as Johnson did in the first session on track. Luckily, both riders were okay and got up quickly. But the session was red flagged so they could get the bikes unstuck and out of the way. They got the guys back on track and resumed the session. Jackson Gray topped the field with a 52.467.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jackson Gray
|12:24.704
|52.467
|Forsyth, GA
|Husqvarna FC 250
|2
|Vincent Luhovey
|12:21.516
|0.101
|52.568
|Greensburg, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Cody Groves
|11:53.836
|2.318
|54.886
|Goldsboro, MD
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|4
|Charles Tolleson IV
|11:43.665
|1.712
|56.597
|Crosby, TX
|GasGas MC 250F Factory Edition
|5
|Mitchell Zaremba
|12:37.924
|1.360
|57.956
|Avon, OH
|Yamaha YZ250F