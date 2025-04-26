Main image by Mitch Kendra

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight's program, you'll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info.

Morning Report

Goooooood morning race fans! Welcome to the Steel City as Monster Energy AMA Supercross returns for the first time since 1983. We got some rain Friday, but the track was covered so we should be set for some good racing tonight dahntahn!

You know the championship scenarios: Chase Sexton is on a two-race win streak and he has cut the gap of Cooper Webb's lead to just nine points. Have to imagine those guys will be on the podium together here in these final three rounds as they battle for the title. Those two are not the only riders capable of winning though, as Ken Roczen, Justin Cooper, Malcolm Stewart, Aaron Plessinger, and more could get into the mix for the podium and possibly the race win tonight.

Pennsylvania's own Seth Hammaker enters today in the 250SX East Division Championship lead, as he has a three-point advantage on RJ Hampshire and a seven-point advantage on Tom Vialle. Nate Thrasher has a race win as well, as does Chance Hymas, so we should be set for an unpredictable 250SX East race here once again.

Today we should dodge the weather, but it might be cold tonight come the night show. Bundle up and get ready for supercross to drop the gate! Check out the full, revised race day schedule last night.