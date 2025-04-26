Results Archive
GNCC
The Old Gray
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Philadelphia
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Supercross
East Rutherford
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Switzerland
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Live Now
Supercross
Pittsburgh
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250SX East Combined Qualifying Results
  1. Tony Usko
  2. Bryce Shelly
  3. Jack Rogers
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 3
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 3
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 4
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 10
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun May 11
News
Full Schedule
Live Written Updates and Results From Pittsburgh Supercross

Live Written Updates and Results From Pittsburgh Supercross

April 26, 2025, 1:00pm

Main image by Mitch Kendra

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on X: @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Goooooood morning race fans! Welcome to the Steel City as Monster Energy AMA Supercross returns for the first time since 1983. We got some rain Friday, but the track was covered so we should be set for some good racing tonight dahntahn!

You know the championship scenarios: Chase Sexton is on a two-race win streak and he has cut the gap of Cooper Webb's lead to just nine points. Have to imagine those guys will be on the podium together here in these final three rounds as they battle for the title. Those two are not the only riders capable of winning though, as Ken Roczen, Justin Cooper, Malcolm Stewart, Aaron Plessinger, and more could get into the mix for the podium and possibly the race win tonight. 

Pennsylvania's own Seth Hammaker enters today in the 250SX East Division Championship lead, as he has a three-point advantage on RJ Hampshire and a seven-point advantage on Tom Vialle. Nate Thrasher has a race win as well, as does Chance Hymas, so we should be set for an unpredictable 250SX East race here once again.  

Related: Hammaker Pre-Race Interview from Friday

Today we should dodge the weather, but it might be cold tonight come the night show. Bundle up and get ready for supercross to drop the gate! Check out the full, revised race day schedule last night.

Pittsburgh SX
Pittsburgh SX SupercrossLIVE
  • Supercross

    Pittsburgh

     SMX Next - Supercross AMA National Championship Finale
    Live Now
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 26 - 1:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      April 26 - 1:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 26 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      April 26 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Sunday Encore
      April 27 - 1:00 PM
      NBC
Pittsburgh Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

In order to stay up to speed on what does happen today, stay tuned into this post, as well as our social media pages for more updates.

Racer X

X — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

Track walk is underway at Acrisure Stadium.
Track walk is underway at Acrisure Stadium. Mitch Kendra

Track walk has wrapped up, and the SMX Track Crew guys are getting some maintenance work done here. The track will be hot when bikes get out there at 2 p.m. Eastern with the SMX Next - Supercross riders free practice session. The transitions and the starting straight are a little muddy at the moment, but the rest of the track looks pretty dry and good so far. Fans are starting to pile in here!

SMX Next – Supercross Free Practice

Landen Gordon and Kade Johnson both had separate crashes. Gordon went down before the SX triple and was a little slow to get up. Johnson went over the finish line and over the berm, into and under the net. The aftermath was half of the #177 was covered in mud. Alex Fedortsov topped the session with a 52.113 over Landon Hartz’s 52.12 and Landen Gordon’s 52.856. These times do NOT count for overall qualifying.

First Qualifying Sessions

250SX

Wild start to the day as two of the 250SX group C riders, Mitchell Zaremba and Tony Usko, went over the berm after the finish line just as Johnson did in the first session on track. Luckily, both riders were okay and got up quickly. But the session was red flagged so they could get the bikes unstuck and out of the way. They got the guys back on track and resumed the session. Jackson Gray topped the field with a 52.467.

Supercross

Pittsburgh - 250SX East Group C Qualifying 1

Live Now
Acrisure Stadium
Pittsburgh, PA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jackson Gray Jackson Gray 12:24.704 52.467 Forsyth, GA United States Husqvarna FC 250
2 Vincent Luhovey Vincent Luhovey 12:21.516 0.101 52.568 Greensburg, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
3 Cody Groves Cody Groves 11:53.836 2.318 54.886 Goldsboro, MD United States Suzuki RM-Z250
4 Charles Tolleson IV Charles Tolleson IV 11:43.665 1.712 56.597 Crosby, TX United States GasGas MC 250F Factory Edition
5 Mitchell Zaremba Mitchell Zaremba 12:37.924 1.360 57.956 Avon, OH United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

Read Now
June 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now