We caught up with Seth Hammaker ahead of this weekend's Pittsburgh Supercross. Coming into a rebuilding year, the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider has two wins and finds himself in the points lead with two races left in the 250SX East Division Championship.

The Pennsylvania native enters the fourth and final race in this historic Northeast swing with a three-point lead over RJ Hampshire and a seven-point lead over Tom Vialle.

Hammaker said: “Just like as a rebuilding season, you know, the expectation was never really a championship, you know, in the early stages of this series."