GNCC
The Old Gray
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Kailub Russell
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan
Supercross
Philadelphia
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. R.J. Hampshire
MXGP of
Trentino
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Thibault Benistant
Supercross
East Rutherford
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Switzerland
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Kay de Wolf
Live Now
Supercross
Pittsburgh
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Upcoming
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 3
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 3
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 4
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 10
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun May 11
News
Seth Hammaker Pre-Race: Championship, Butt Patches, and More

April 26, 2025, 11:35am

We caught up with Seth Hammaker ahead of this weekend's Pittsburgh Supercross. Coming into a rebuilding year, the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider has two wins and finds himself in the points lead with two races left in the 250SX East Division Championship.

The Pennsylvania native enters the fourth and final race in this historic Northeast swing with a three-point lead over RJ Hampshire and a seven-point lead over Tom Vialle.

Hammaker said: “Just like as a rebuilding season, you know, the expectation was never really a championship, you know, in the early stages of this series." 

